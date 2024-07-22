Hero MotoCorp's Surge S32 wins Platinum A' Design Award for innovative mobility solution

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This recognition places the Surge S32 at the forefront of contemporary industry trends and sets new standards in vehicle design.
Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Vehicle, Mobility, and Transportation Design category for its revolutionary mobility solution, the Surge S32.
The Platinum A' Design Award is a highly respected accolade in the field of vehicle design, celebrating exceptional works that showcase innovation and societal benefit. This recognition places the Surge S32 at the forefront of contemporary industry trends and sets new standards in vehicle design.
The Surge S32's standout feature is its ability to transform seamlessly between a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler in just three minutes. This unique modular vehicle is equipped with an intelligent user interface that automatically adjusts based on the vehicle type, allowing users to switch modes with three simple buttons. This adaptability makes the Surge S32 practical for various terrains and enhances user convenience.
Developed over nearly four years under Hero MotoCorp's in-house incubation centre, 'Hero Hatch', the Surge S32 exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. Hero Hatch fosters a start-up culture within the organisation, leveraging internal talent and resources to drive groundbreaking projects.
The Surge S32 was designed by a dedicated team, including Gaurav Dadheech, Satyendra Dhar Dwivedi, Rajat Bhardwaj, Prasanjeet Kumar, Sunil Nalawade, Deepak Chaudhry, Sunil Patel, Vishal Arora, Sunny Kumar Singh, Saurabh Kulkarni, and Deepanshu Gupta.
The Surge S32's recognition underscores Hero MotoCorp's dedication to addressing core mobility challenges through its multipurpose and modular approach. This innovation not only advances vehicle design standards but also aligns with the industry's move towards more adaptable and sustainable transportation solutions.