Hilary Rhoda's Lipstick Day 2025 campaign asks a powerful question: “Kyun Nahi?”

This Lipstick Day, Hilary Rhoda launches a thought-provoking campaign titled Kyun Nahi?, challenging long-held societal taboos and generational conditioning around lipstick use. The campaign addresses a deeply personal and widely shared reality: that even today, young girls are often told not to wear lipstick especially bold shades without explanation, just tradition.

The campaign draws from a powerful insight that lipstick, though seen as a small cosmetic, carries the weight of unspoken restrictions passed down through generations. From warnings like “log kya kahenge” to “abhi chhoti ho,” these messages often stem from a place of fear and protection. Over time, however, they have silenced joy, self-expression, and confidence.

In the film, a teenage girl, excited to wear lipstick, is gently stopped by her mother. This everyday moment relatable across countless Indian households, triggers a quiet rebellion: “Kyun nahi?” The question becomes a turning point, reframing lipstick not as a symbol of rebellion, but as one of readiness and self-belief.

With this campaign, Hilary Rhoda urges today’s women to reconsider these inherited rules. It calls on them not to stop, but to empower, when the time is right. To own their choices, flaunt their individuality, and wear their boldness with pride.

Speaking about the campaign, Vatsal Agarwal, CMO & co-founder of Hilary Rhoda Cosmetics, says, "Hilary Rhoda has always stood for more than affordable beauty. This campaign represents the emotional shift we want to lead where makeup, especially lipstick, is a form of identity, not insecurity. With Kyun Nahi?, We are standing with today's women for their confidence, choice, and change."

Anushree Mishra, brand manager at Hilary Rhoda Cosmetics, adds, "This campaign is rooted in a personal experience. I remember being told not to wear lipstick in my teens and never fully understanding why. Years later, as I spoke to our young customers, I found that many girls still face the same resistance. Kyun Nahi? isn’t just a campaign, it’s a conversation starter, a gentle challenge to the way things have always been."

About Hilary Rhoda

Hilary Rhoda is one of India’s leading mass-market beauty brands, empowering millions of young girls with affordable, high-quality makeup. With a strong foothold in general trade and a growing digital presence, Hilary Rhoda is redefining what beauty means to the young Indian consumer.