Hindustan Times brings a gourmet tribute to 100 years of its legacy with HT@100 - The Taste of Time

In an unprecedented fusion of journalism, gastronomy, and national heritage, Hindustan Times presents HT@100 The Taste of Time—a unique culinary odyssey celebrating 100 years of India’s history. To be held on October 24th and 25th, 2024, at the UNESCO World Heritage-nominated Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, this extraordinary experience spans two evenings curated by renowned food columnist and critic Vir Sanghvi and features a culinary journey led by award winning Chef Vikas Khanna. Guests will journey through India’s defining moments, with flavours that tell a story, complemented by immersive performances in an elegant setting.

A monumental convergence of India's finest

Hindustan Times "The Taste of Time" is an artistic portrayal of India’s cultural journey through the ages, brought to the country by the world’s finest. An exclusive gathering of only 200 people – 100 each day on October 24 & October 25 shall experience, against the breathtaking backdrop of Sunder Nursery, a journey of a century.

Culinary artistry meets historical narrative

Under the visionary curation of Vir Sanghvi, India's respected food critic and cultural commentator, and the culinary genius of Vikas Khanna, award winning chef and global ambassador of Indian cuisine, each course becomes a chapter in India's illustrious history:

Experience the revolutionary spirit of 1947 through a dish that captures the essence of independence

Relive the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory with a creation that embodies national triumph

Immerse yourself in the golden age of Indian cinema through a sensory ode to Bollywood

Glimpse India's technological future with an avant-garde dish inspired by the nation's Visionaries shaping a culinary legacy

Vir Sanghvi, the architect of this unprecedented gastronomic narrative, remarks "Hindustan Times reflects the soul of India because it was founded to fight for independence and has spent 100 years capturing our nation’s triumphs and achievements. 'The Taste of Time' celebrates that journey. And who better to create food for the event than India’s most famous chef, a man who has made India proud by excelling around the world? This is the first time Vikas Khanna will cook in India since his Bungalow wowed critics in New York. He is flying down specially for the event to give us a taste of his culinary genius and to celebrate the Hindustan Times and India itself.”



A centennial celebration of unmatched proportions

Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO of HT Media Group, underscores the event's significance: "For 100 years, Hindustan Times has been the chronicler and catalyst of India's metamorphosis. ‘HT@100 The Taste of Time' is our way to honour this glorious journey. We aim to curate a fine evening of celebration that transcends traditional boundaries to offer an experience as multifaceted and inspiring as India itself."

A unique experience that you can also be a part of

HT@100 The Taste of Time offers an exceptional opportunity for leaders to experience India’s journey like never before. Set against the historic backdrop of Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, this prestigious event invites guests to embark on a sensory journey unlike any other. With an elite audience gathered to experience India’s culinary legacy, brands have the opportunity to be present at an evening that celebrate everything that India stands for

Event details