Hipi’s virtual singing talent hunt – Hipi G.O.A.T. contest receives jaw dropping participation

Over 45000 videos received, making it one of the biggest digital singing contests in India.
On its hunt for the greatest singer of all time, Hipi G.O.A.T. – India’s biggest digital singing contest, attracted more than 45000 singing entries making it a grand success. Not just that, the contest received some supreme quality participation and there was a tie for the top spot. The two joint winners Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula received a cash prize Rs.1.5 lacs each and golden contracts with Hipi. They got to perform with Grammy Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the finals of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa making it a once in a lifetime opportunity for them.
The contest was designed keeping in mind India’s love for music and singing. It was simple yet compelling for singers who are looking to make a career in singing. Robust marketing coupled with sharp outreach program led to the success of this contest.
The contest’s staggering performances are being judged by Grammy Nominee and leading playback singer Shilpa Rao. The top 10 winners for Hipi G.O.A.T. Round 3 - The Final Cut were Tanishka Matharu, Himangi Vishwaroop, Shreya Sharma, Nidhi Sarolkar, Chirag Tomar, Abhishek Anil Sharma, Mohena Bahl, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Harsha Karnik and Aditi Minglani. These winners won contracts with Hipi. Their entry videos showcased of the raw talent India has to offer, easily setting them apart as better than the best.
To make the talent hunt fun and interesting, the Hipi G.O.A.T. contest featured three rounds (Best Foot Forward, What's your Theme & The Final Cut). Weekly winners got to perform a duet with the digital sensation, Rupali Jagga along with a mentoring session with her. There are weekly cash prizes too. Within the first 2 weeks of launch the contest received a lot of love from the audience. Giving in to the thousands of endearing messages and requests received from participants and users alike, the Round 2 was extended by 2 weeks and ended on 23rd Jan. This allowed singers more time to prove their mettle and put their best voice forward to reach the top spot. The contest saw participation coming from different corners of the nation. It did spread its aficionado across age groups. One of the most loved videos was of a child artist, Esther from Assam who is just 4 years old. Another unique entry the contest saw, was from Nasir Hussain Shah who is a police officer in Jammu & Kashmir, singing away beautiful melodies. Hipi G.O.A.T. is the only digital singing contest to see such diverse yet talented creators coming forward to showcase their talent and give it their all.
GBS Bindra, chief business officer of Hipi, said “This contest has been an honest attempt at providing pan India visibility to the country’s budding and talented singers. The winners of Hipi G.O.A.T. have become a fresh voice in our singing industry. The participation numbers from across the country indicates the raging success of Hipi G.O.A.T. It speaks volumes of how true talent can be discovered when given the right platform, and the engagement shows the love and support of our users towards both the music and the musicians. With ground breaking features, Hipi allows creators to make videos in few seconds through its revolutionary short video creator section and brings the power of professional editing to users at large via filters, effects, and music. Hipi bundles a power package for creators to unleash their creativity and showcase their sumptuous work to the world.”
With Hipi G.O.A.T., Hipi continues to fulfil its promise of facilitating creators and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. This is just the beginning and Hipi will come up with many more such opportunities for creators and brands in the near future.. It will act as a pathway to success for budding creators by providing them a platform to showcase their talent and gain stardom in its true sense, through various opportunities that Hipi brings being from the house of Zee Entertainment.
About Hipi
Hipi is a leading short form video destination that inspires creativity and passion. Made in India, Hipi has already become India’s favourite short video platform for many talented creators. Hipi brings moments of joy, inspiration, and discovery. The platform empowers brands and merchants to harness the power of storytelling and product discovery in an industry-changing, retail marketing environment. The app can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store .
For more information, visit us on: hipi.co.in