Hipi’s virtual singing talent hunt – Hipi G.O.A.T. contest receives jaw dropping participation

To make the talent hunt fun and interesting, the Hipi G.O.A.T. contest featured three rounds (Best Foot Forward, What's your Theme & The Final Cut). Weekly winners got to perform a duet with the digital sensation, Rupali Jagga along with a mentoring session with her. There are weekly cash prizes too. Within the first 2 weeks of launch the contest received a lot of love from the audience. Giving in to the thousands of endearing messages and requests received from participants and users alike, the Round 2 was extended by 2 weeks and ended on 23rd Jan. This allowed singers more time to prove their mettle and put their best voice forward to reach the top spot. The contest saw participation coming from different corners of the nation. It did spread its aficionado across age groups. One of the most loved videos was of a child artist, Esther from Assam who is just 4 years old. Another unique entry the contest saw, was from Nasir Hussain Shah who is a police officer in Jammu & Kashmir, singing away beautiful melodies. Hipi G.O.A.T. is the only digital singing contest to see such diverse yet talented creators coming forward to showcase their talent and give it their all.