Housefull 4 Breaks TV Viewership Records

The film emerged as the biggest movie premiere of 2019.
Star Gold, India's top destination for latest Bollywood blockbusters, has set a new TV viewership record. Ending the year with a World TV Premiere of the family comedy, the channel registered a massive reach of 57 million and 15.5 million impressions, making the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 - TV's biggest premiere of 2019, be it on Hindi movies or GEC channels.
Elated at the TV success, Akshay Kumar said, “Housefull as a franchise has always been loved but this is unbelievable. I want to thank all the fans for making Housefull 4 such a big blockbuster on Star Gold”
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala commented, “Housefull 4 has been a dream come true, first with its box office success and now with a record breaking premiere on Star Gold”.
Source: BARC, Week 52, 2019, All India 2+