How Coca-Cola Encouraged People to Celebrate This Diwali Together Through Their Innovative Campaign

The idea behind the campaign was to get people to meet in person and bond over a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola. A special gift bottle of Coca-cola with a locked bottlecap, that you could send your friends and family before Diwali. The key attraction among netizens was the bottle's lid. The ‘locked’ bottle was fitted with a special Bluetooth-enabled cap that will open only in the presence of the sender around you. The bottle sparked a discussion around the country since its release. The lock was designed to function as an invitation card and can only be opened when the bottle's sender and receiver meet in person. It was a unique and beautiful amalgamation of technology and creativity that encouraged people to make an effort to travel, meet in person, and celebrate a magical Diwali together. These were the limited edition of Coke bottles especially launched for the campaign period.