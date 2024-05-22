How do no-cost EMI credit cards work?

2. Tailoring the payment plan to your budget: The next step is to select the most suitable EMI plan after identifying the best no-cost EMI option for your needs. These plans typically range from 3 to 6 months, with some extending beyond that timeframe. The key lies in choosing a duration that seamlessly integrates with your financial situation, facilitating comfortable and stress-free monthly payments. By balancing immediate gratification and short-term financial goals, you can achieve your long-term financial goals.