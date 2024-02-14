How Flipkart took the blame for bad planners this Valentine’s Day

While you search for last minute shopping ideas and services on Google, Flipkart cleverly plugs in search ads on last minute gift shopping keywords. Now all you need to do is place your Valentine’s Day order on Flipkart and share your partner’s details. Not only it the promised delivery time 24 hours, but Flipkart goes one step ahead - It sends a delivery update message to your partner, taken the blame for the delay upon itself. The result? Happy couples and happy Flipkart customers. The campaign is a cheeky and human take on gifting on last minute gifting.