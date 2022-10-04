How Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale helped the Nation upgrade like never before

In an effort to ramp up sales and engage with the audience even in Tier-II and -III cities, e-commerce major Flipkart executed a series of marketing initiatives for its annual sale Big Billion Days. #UpgradeTohBantaHain – The campaign, is in line with the brand’s communication narrative of enabling consumers to upgrade to the products that they aspire to have. The campaign was live across social media handles along with its further spread across OOH mediums via 500 autos, Social - restaurants & bars, Social media influencers, Airport OOH, Cabs & Trains. This initiative by Flipkart was to drive awareness in a newer and more entertaining format and provide users with an opportunity to upgrade their products and lives.