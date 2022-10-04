How Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale helped the Nation upgrade like never before

Big Billion Day an eight-day long sale drove high engagement and awareness through the #UpgradeTohBantaHain campaign.
The festive season is already marking the commencement of the aggressive shopping season, and it won’t be special if you haven’t saved money throughout the year just to avail the best deals available during this time. From mobile phones to electronic gadgets to home décor to apparel, the sale and purchase remain all-time-high for most of the categories – with both the customers and brands willing to go the extra mile.
To brighten up your festive happiness, one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms Flipkart conducted its annual Big Billion Days, from September 23 to September 30. But again, just like every other year, not just the products but also the experience that Flipkart promises is manifold. This time taking online offline Flipkart painted the town blue and left no stone unturned in marketing and reaching out to its customers through various channels.
In an effort to ramp up sales and engage with the audience even in Tier-II and -III cities, e-commerce major Flipkart executed a series of marketing initiatives for its annual sale Big Billion Days. #UpgradeTohBantaHain – The campaign, is in line with the brand’s communication narrative of enabling consumers to upgrade to the products that they aspire to have. The campaign was live across social media handles along with its further spread across OOH mediums via 500 autos, Social - restaurants & bars, Social media influencers, Airport OOH, Cabs & Trains. This initiative by Flipkart was to drive awareness in a newer and more entertaining format and provide users with an opportunity to upgrade their products and lives.
The company also partnered with IRCTC for branding, pamphlets and outreach across more than 40 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Tejas and Vande Bharat along with the Mumbai local network. Going further in tie-up with Domino’s, Ovenstory, Faasos, and EatSure, to curate Big Billion Days combos for consumers.
Flipkart further teamed up with more than 500 creators and publisher partners across tech, lifestyle, finance, beauty, and news like Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, Dharna, Chandni, Nirmal Pillai and Kushaal Pawaar telling their take on Upgrades. The company has also partnered with regional celebrities to reach out to a wider audience even in rural areas.
Earlier to drive awareness for the Big Billion Day sale, One Digital Entertainment and Twitter came together to launch a series of videos on the micro-blogging platform along with Twitter cards, which can directly take the consumers to the e-commerce website. Flipkart has offered its shoppers the perfect combo of engagement via live content from their favourite celebrities and influences with their massive and diverse product portfolios.
Looking at the stats, the 8-day long Big Billion Day sale witnessed a significant milestone of over 1 billion people visiting the platform with 4 Million new customers. Strong adoption of e-commerce across the country recorded 60% of customers coming from Tier-II and -III cities. India upgraded this Big Billion Days with categories like Mobiles, Electronics, and Large Appliances witnessing a growth of over 70% and 30% each, respectively. Apart from this Flipkart saw 35 million app downloads during the sale.