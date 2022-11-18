How Hindware helped millions of girls get back to School through its ‘Build a Toilet, Build her Future’ Campaign

“At Hindware we have the vision to empower people with everything that we do. When we launched the 'Build a Toilet, build her Future' project two years ago with the goal of bringing millions of girls to school and ensuring they have the right to equality and inclusion, we had no idea that this would become a movement. As our project enters its third year, we can't thank our partners and allies enough for not only supporting but also contributing in big ways. We will continue to raise awareness for hygienic sanitation, and we encourage people to spread the message and take part in this cause.” - Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited.