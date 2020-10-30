How Junglee Rummy Has Revolutionized the Gaming Industry

The online gaming industry in India has grown exponentially in the last decade. According to a KPMG-Google report, it is expected to cross the $1.1 billion mark by 2021. The online gaming industry took its first breath in India in the 1990s, but it was revolutionized only after a revolution in the mobile phone sector. In no time, online gaming became the most preferred mode of entertainment in the country. People started preferring staying indoors to enjoy their favorite games. The need to go out to play or interact was minimized by the growing competition between mobile phone industries and internet services providers.