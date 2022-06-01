How Marketers can close the measurement confidence gap

Lower full-funnel ROI confidence among marketers may stem from standard industry solutions not typically accounting for both upper- and lower-funnel marketing efforts. To address this issue, marketers can run Marketing Mix Models (MMMs) to optimize channel mix for short-term sales, and then optimize channel mix for awareness or other upper-funnel metrics. The results of these models can be weighted together to create a more balanced plan that supports both short-term needs and long-term ambitions.