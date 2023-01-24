“How Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water, COLORS and Wavemaker India came together for an impactful New Year’s campaign”

After the massive success of the Holi and Diwali campaigns last year, trailblazers collaborated again, but this time with a technical twist
Impactful marketing campaigns are just that – powerful stories and clutter-breaking innovation. Trying something new and innovative in the marketing industry go beyond intelligent data analytics and cutting-edge technology and find ways to bring together insights in creative and imaginative ways. While brands and agencies are constantly raising the bar of creativity and innovation, Viacom18 – COLORS, Pernod Ricard India – Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water and media agency Wavemaker India came together and raised the bar once again and celebrated the joy of New year through the technology-driven campaign.
Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water new campaign that was backed up by AI technology-driven innovation enabled people to give a surprise to their friends and family, by creating personalized wishes and brightening up the celebrations of the new year. Moreover, these personalised messages were from our favourite TV actors and Big Boss stars Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The campaign was co-conceptualized by leading media agency Wavemaker India with Viacom18 COLORS.
“According to company claims, this was the first time a brand in this category had used AI technology to do such a campaign”
The idea behind the campaign was to let people celebrate and share the new year greetings through a personalised message from their favourite stars while leveraging and experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology into brand stories and creating a high-impact, immersive experience for consumers.
Commenting on the association, Ishwindar Singh, General Manager - Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “It’s great to partner with COLORS with this AI-enabled, clutter-breaking innovation – This unique partnership will enable our audience to surprise their loved ones with personalized light-hearted new year message featuring their favourite TV stars. With COLORS we are happy to create a unique moment of conviviality between Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water, our consumers, their family, friends and loved ones and for the first time - their favourite stars. Spreading cheer during the new year aligns strongly with the brand's core philosophy of inspiring its patrons to embrace life with a smile.
This is the first time a brand in this category has used AI technology to do such an innovative campaign. A category-first innovation where multi-talent and multiple syllable voice video synthesis has been crafted and deployed.
In this AI activity users could simply visit the Microsite, select their favourite artist they would want wishes from, enter the names and the video was created with personal wishes from their favourite celebrities. The downloadable video was sent to the user's mailbox in a couple of minutes and could be shared on WhatsApp and other social media sites.