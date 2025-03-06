How the box office boom is polishing jewellery brands’ ad strategies

India’s box office is witnessing a record-breaking surge. According to a report by Ormax Media, the cinema industry achieved its highest-ever box office collections in both 2023 and 2024, surpassing the pre-COVID peak by 12% and 8%, respectively. Various media reports indicate that 2025 is set to be even more promising, with a stellar content lineup and strong content buzz. After two muted years, Hollywood is making a strong comeback with major releases, while Bollywood also promises a power-packed slate featuring all the Khans and other megastars.

The first half of 2025 looks particularly promising, with big-ticket films like Game Changer, Sky Force, Captain America: Brave New World, Deva, Raid 2, Sikandar, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and VD12 slated for release in the first quarter alone.

Riding on this momentum, the industry’s annual footfall growth outlook remains bullish, projected to rise by 25-30% over last year, reaching a massive 1,050 million+ in 2025. In line with this positive sentiment, box office collections are also expected to hit a new high of Rs 14,000 crore+ in 2025.

Cinema advertising has also shown impressive growth, with a double-digit increase of 10% in 2024—outpacing the traditional media industry’s 6% growth. For three consecutive years, cinema advertising has sustained double-digit growth, exceeding the overall market growth rate.

For brands, this resurgence presents a unique opportunity. Cinema halls offer an immersive, distraction-free environment where storytelling thrives, making them a preferred advertising medium. The sheer scale of theatrical releases, combined with the emotional and visual power of the big screen, allows brands to create memorable narratives that resonate with audiences long after they leave the theatre.

Jewellery brands, in particular, have a deep-rooted history with cinema advertising. From nostalgic single-screen theatre ads to modern high-production campaigns, they have leveraged the medium to build aspiration, reinforce cultural connections, and highlight the craftsmanship behind their products. In a market where jewellery symbolises tradition, luxury, and personal milestones, the big screen provides a perfect canvas to evoke emotion and desire.

Richa Singh, managing director, India and Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, discusses the evolving role of cinema in brand storytelling, how jewellery brands are using the medium to connect with consumers, and why the emotional appeal of diamonds aligns seamlessly with the theatrical experience.

The role of cinema in brand advertising

Cinema retains its allure because showcasing craft, design, beauty, or sparkle requires a visual medium with an impact. While platforms like Spotify are effective, certain elements—like the brilliance of a diamond—are best experienced on the big screen.

Think of it this way: we can listen to our favorite songs on our phones, but we still attend concerts for the immersive experience. Similarly, going to the movies is about stepping away from the mundane and immersing oneself in a different world. That experience remains unchanged from childhood to adulthood.

When people go to a movie, they expect to be inspired, relive a moment, or envision themselves in a certain way. That’s exactly what diamonds represent—a dream, an aspiration, something to look forward to. The connection between diamonds and cinema is seamless, as both offer a larger-than-life experience—whether it’s the dazzling visuals of a film or the sparkle of a diamond.

The growing influence of South Indian and blockbuster films

The storytelling emerging from South Indian cinema is phenomenal. Every week brings something new for audiences, eliminating the need to wait for one big-ticket Bollywood release. This presents a significant opportunity for brands.

Post-lockdown, cinema became a social yet safe space—allowing people to be part of a crowd without direct interaction while still feeling connected to a shared experience. Cinema caters to all generations—whether it’s a child, a parent, or a grandparent, the excitement of watching a great film remains intact.

Blockbuster films play a crucial role in marketing strategy. Audiences track major releases for months, anticipating the theatrical experience. From a brand perspective, film integrations make complete sense. The visual spectacle of cinema complements industries like fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle. People watch a film and aspire to emulate the looks they see on screen—jewellery plays an integral role in that visual storytelling.

Major jewellery brands collaborate with period dramas and traditional-themed films, but even beyond direct partnerships, jewellery is an essential part of a film’s aesthetic. Many iconic jewellery pieces from films become symbols of a particular character or moment.

South Indian films have also gained a massive pan-India and global audience. Earlier, pan-India cinema was synonymous with Bollywood, but now regional films are crossing over in a big way. This shift has influenced media strategies, encouraging brands to look beyond Bollywood and tap into the diverse and dedicated South Indian audience.

Strategic media buying for cinema advertising

Media buying strategies are guided by the audience’s mindset during a film. For instance, a highly emotional movie may not be the ideal setting for subtle branding. Since jewellery advertising is not direct—it doesn’t push immediate purchases but rather builds aspiration—the context must be right.

To navigate this, title targeting is a key strategy. This ensures the brand appears in films where the audience is most receptive to its messaging. Budget considerations and audience demographics also play a role, particularly since the target audience skews towards a niche, slightly more affluent segment.

South Indian cinema choices are influenced by pop culture trends. Fantasy as a genre has gained significant traction, and historical epics have a grandeur that makes them visually compelling. Horror films, which once faded in popularity, are resurging, drawing fresh engagement.

A mix of Hollywood, Bollywood, and South Indian films is essential in today’s landscape. Audiences no longer restrict themselves to a single language or genre; they crave variety. For example, Top Gun: Maverick and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani released in the same summer, and both found eager audiences. Personal preferences exist, but most consumers are open to exploring diverse content.

Our collaborations with partners like PVR and Wavemaker ensure a strategic approach to cinema advertising. Over the past few years, working closely with PVR has helped us refine targeting strategies, ensuring the brand reaches the right audience at the right time.