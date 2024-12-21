How The LEGO® Group’s Winter playgrounds are enabling kids to reconnect with PLAY

Children explore their world through play from the moment they’re born. Learning through play is how we’re built to learn, and the evidence keeps growing that playing helps children master all the skills they need to thrive in our fast-moving, ever-changing world. For over 90 years, The LEGO® Group has championed the transformative power of play, striving to make it a part of every child’s life. The group has been hosting World Play Day for the past two years and has partnered with the UN to support the adoption of The International Day of Play which is celebrated on June 11th every year to champion and protect children’s right to play.

However, playtime is under threat. A global study revealed that on average, children are spending just 2% of their week playing, with one in three spending less than three hours each week enjoying play.

The LEGO® group believes that there is a need to create more opportunities for children to play and has been launching PLAYgrounds in India since the past few years, providing children the perfect opportunity to detach from their mundane routine and reconnect with play.

This season, The LEGO® group is back with its winter PLAYgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, enabling kids to dive into an epic Christmas adventure!

Designed for kids between the ages of 5-14 years old, the playgrounds are an immersive winter wonderland, where every corner sparks curiosity and creativity. When kids enter a LEGO® Winter Playground, they are instantly transported into a world of festive fun. Children are introduced to a Christmas crisis that needs their help to resolve. Armed with LEGO® bricks, they are tasked with important missions, such as saving mischievous elves, rescuing stranded animals, and delivering gifts to spread Christmas cheer.

The Winter PLAYgrounds also feature a stunning never seen before 22ft Christmas tree made entirely of LEGO® bricks—a towering holiday masterpiece that invites families to gather, create personalized ornaments, and celebrate the season together because with LEGO®, play has no limits—only endless possibilities! What more, kids get cool LEGO®, merchandise after completing the activity!

The PLAYgrounds are immersive experiences that ensure that children can find a meaningful connection with play, unleash their imaginations, and engage with the world around them in a fun, active way.

The response to the Playgrounds has been overwhelmingly positive. Children and parents have expressed their delight at how these playgrounds foster a deep, personal connection to play. For kids, the playgrounds offer not just entertainment, but an opportunity to develop important skills like problem-solving, communication, and creativity. They don’t just play with LEGO®, bricks; they become part of a larger story and a mission that feels meaningful and exciting.

At the heart of the LEGO® Group's playgrounds is a simple yet powerful message: play is not just about having fun. It’s about discovering new ways to think, learn, and connect with others. In a world where screen time often competes with traditional play, the LEGO® Group’s Playgrounds offer a refreshing reminder of the magic that happens when kids are encouraged to engage with the world around them—whether it’s through building, exploring, or collaborating with others.

PLAYground dates and venues:

Express Avenue, Chennai - 6-25 December 2024

Jio World Drive, Mumbai - 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25 December

Ambience Mall, Gurugram - 20 - 29 December 2024.

Tickets for the PLAYground are now available for booking. You can reserve your spot through BookMyShow by following the link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/lego-winter-playground-the-quest-to-save-christmas/ET00421037