How to create the best pitches amidst the pandemic?

2. A better understanding of your client’s business and their customers

One of the biggest challenges faced by agencies is that clients come to them with a planning requirement, without clearly defining the targeting parameters. They have some information but turn to agencies for meaningful insights. At this moment, if agencies can provide data supported answers to client’s questions, the chances of their creative recommendations becoming more fruitful will soar.

Online market research helps you map out the full profile of your client’s ideal customer and, which once identified, enables you to create effective tailored marketing campaigns to persuade them. With a clear understanding of real time market requirements, you are able to generate better ideas backed by deep insights, along with earning your client’s respect and trust.