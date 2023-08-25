How to maximize your credit card benefits with IndusInd Bank?

1. Always pay your bills on time.

This is the most basic and important rule of using a credit card. By paying your bills on time and in full, you can avoid interest charges, late fees, and penalties that can erode your savings and rewards. You can also maintain a good credit score, which can help you get better deals on loans and other financial products in the future.

2. Use your reward points wisely.

IndusInd Bank credit cards offer you flexible reward points that never expire. You can redeem them for various options, such as airline miles, gift vouchers, hotel bookings, movie tickets, cash credit to pay off your outstanding bills and more.

3. Take advantage of the perks and privileges.

IndusInd Bank credit cards offer you various perks and privileges that can enhance your lifestyle and save you money. For example, you can get complimentary airport lounge access, golf rounds, movie tickets, fuel surcharge waiver, insurance cover, dining discounts, and more. However, these benefits may have certain terms and conditions, such as validity period, usage limit, eligibility criteria, etc.

4. Review your spending habits and card features regularly.

Your spending habits and preferences may change over time due to various factors, such as income level, family size, lifestyle changes, etc. Similarly, your credit card features may also change due to market conditions, regulatory changes, promotional offers, etc. Therefore, you should review your spending habits and card features regularly and see if they still match your needs and expectations. If not, you may consider switching to another card that offers better benefits or lower fees for your spending pattern.

5. Compare different credit cards before applying.

There are many credit cards available in the market, each with its own features, benefits, fees, and charges. You should compare different credit cards based on your spending habits, preferences, and goals. You can use online tools and websites that help you compare credit cards based on various parameters, such as interest rate, annual fee, reward points, cashback, discounts, etc. This way, you can find the best credit card that suits your needs and offers you the most value.