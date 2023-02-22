How to Pay Credit Card Bills: Online or Offline Payment Methods

What are the benefits of paying credit card bills online?

Faster payment: When you pay your credit card bill online, the money gets credited to your credit card immediately, which is not the case when you pay offline using a cheque or demand draft. This ensures that your credit limit is restored much faster.

Convenience: If you have internet access, you can pay your credit card dues online from anywhere. You don't have to go to the bank branch or ATM to pay. Also, if you have a friend or relative's credit card details, you can make the payment online on their behalf.

Automatic payments: Instead of making credit card payments manually every month, you can choose the auto-debit facility by adding your credit card to your net banking account or banking app. This will ensure that the credit card bill gets paid automatically from your bank account before the due date. However, you must ensure that sufficient balance is maintained in your bank account for this process.

Track past payments: If you have installed the mobile app of your credit card provider, you can view your past payments anywhere and anytime. Since the payment of credit card dues through online mode invariably happens through your bank account, it creates a trail which comes in handy if you wish to check your payment history.