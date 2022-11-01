How to Save Income Tax in India?

Saving direct income tax

There is also the available provision to reduce the taxable income of an individual using tax-saving investments and expenses under section 80C.

Indirect taxes in a large and diverse state such as India have been the most trustworthy and largest revenue generator for the government. The Indian tax system has had multiple indirect taxes like, Service Tax, Stamp Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Entertainment Tax, Customs Duty, Indian Excise Duty etc.