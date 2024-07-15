How to use credit card points to shop on Amazon?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Credit cards are helpful in making purchases online or in-store. They offer various benefits like reward points. These points can be used for different purposes, including shopping on Amazon online. If you regularly shop on online stores like Amazon, using your credit card reward points can help you save money.
Those still unaware of the credit card benefits like reward points and cashback on purchases can apply for an online credit card. Let us help you understand how you can use your credit card reward points to shop on Amazon.
Credit card providers offer reward points as an incentive to users for purchases. The purpose is to encourage credit card usage. So, you earn reward points each time you purchase or spend using a credit card. Different cards offer varying point systems and rewards. Users can redeem these points to avail themselves of discounts on purchases.
1. Check Your Eligibility: Before you redeem , make sure your card is eligible for purchases on Amazon. Not all credit cards offer this feature. Banks usually list eligible cards and their reward programs on their websites. Checking eligibility criteria helps avoid confusion and leads to a smooth shopping experience.
2. Register Your Card on Amazon: To redeem your reward points, link your credit card to your Amazon account. Start by logging to your Amazon account. Go to the "Your Account" section. Under "Payment Options," add your credit card details. Follow the instructions to complete the registration. Once you register, your credit card will be ready for use.
1. Shop as Usual: Search and select things you wish to buy on Amazon. Add the items to your cart. When ready, proceed to checkout. During the payment process, choose your registered credit card. Amazon will display the available reward points and their equivalent value.
2. Apply Points at Checkout: At the checkout page, you will see an option to use your credit card reward points. Select this option to apply your points to the purchase. The value of your reward points will be deducted from the total amount. You can pay the remaining amount with your credit card or other payment method.
3. Confirm Your Purchase: After applying the points, review your order details. Ensure the points are correctly applied and the final amount is accurate. Once everything is confirmed, complete the purchase. You will receive an order confirmation from Amazon.
Here is how you can maximise your reward points.
1. Choose the Right Credit Card: To get the most value out of your reward points, it is essential to choose the right credit card. Choose a card that offers reward points on day-to-day expenses like groceries, fuel, or online shopping. For instance, you earn four reward points for every Rs 150 spent using the Kotak Royal Signature Credit Card, while the Kotak Urbane Gold Credit Card gives three reward points for every Rs 100 spent.
2. Utilise Bonus Point Offers: Many banks run promotional offers that give bonus points for specific purchases during specific periods. Keep an eye on such offers and plan your purchases accordingly.
3. Pay Attention to Expiry Dates: Remember, credit card reward points usually have an expiry date. So, regularly check your points balance and expiry dates to avoid losing them. Ensure that you redeem your points before they expire to get the most out of your credit card rewards.
4. Combine Points for Bigger Purchases: If your reward points are insufficient for a particular purchase, you can combine points with any other payment method. This enables you to use up your points and still get a discount on your purchase.
"If you still do not have a credit card or wish to switch to a better one, you can easily apply for a . Many banks accept online applications and provide quick approvals. Here is how you can apply for a credit card online:
1. Research and Compare: Visit bank websites or apps to research different credit cards. Shortlist credit cards that offer generous reward programs, lower fees, and additional benefits like cashback or air miles.
2. Fill Out the Application: Once you’ve finalised a credit card, fill out the online application form. Provide details like your name, address, employment information, and income. Some banks may require additional documents for verification.
3. Submit and Wait for Approval: Submit your application and await the card issuer’s approval. This process is usually quick. You may get a response within a few days. Once approved, the card will be mailed to your address.
4. Activate Your Card: After you receive your card, follow the instructions to activate the card. Once activated, you can start using the card to earn reward points on your purchases.
Using credit card reward points to shop on Amazon is a smart way to save money. By understanding your credit card’s reward program, registering on Amazon, and strategically applying points at checkout, you can enjoy significant savings. Whether you opt for a Kotak Credit Card or another card, ensure it aligns with your spending habits and reward preferences. This will help you make the most of your purchases.