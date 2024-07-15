How to use credit card points to shop on Amazon?

1. Choose the Right Credit Card: To get the most value out of your reward points, it is essential to choose the right credit card. Choose a card that offers reward points on day-to-day expenses like groceries, fuel, or online shopping. For instance, you earn four reward points for every Rs 150 spent using the Kotak Royal Signature Credit Card, while the Kotak Urbane Gold Credit Card gives three reward points for every Rs 100 spent.

2. Utilise Bonus Point Offers: Many banks run promotional offers that give bonus points for specific purchases during specific periods. Keep an eye on such offers and plan your purchases accordingly.

3. Pay Attention to Expiry Dates: Remember, credit card reward points usually have an expiry date. So, regularly check your points balance and expiry dates to avoid losing them. Ensure that you redeem your points before they expire to get the most out of your credit card rewards.

4. Combine Points for Bigger Purchases: If your reward points are insufficient for a particular purchase, you can combine points with any other payment method. This enables you to use up your points and still get a discount on your purchase.