Howzat introduces “Beat The Legends” for more fun this Indian T20 league season

India has emerged as a popular destination for fantasy sports investment. We are globally famous for our craze for cricket, and the digital revolution that took place in India in the last decade or so has paved the way for fantasy sports, especially fantasy cricket, to be one of the fastest-growing industries in India.
One of the recent and fastest-growing apps is Howzat. It is creating waves in the ongoing Indian T20 league season. The Indian T20 league is India’s top annual domestic T20 cricket competition. Last year’s edition broke all viewership records, with close to 462 million viewers tuning in to watch the tournament. Fantasy sports platforms host fantasy leagues based on live cricket matches and try to introduce new features every season to keep their audiences engaged.
Going with this tradition, Howzat recently announced the on-boarding of three cricket legends, Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard and Irfan Pathan, as their brand ambassadors. The signing of the legends was welcomed with a brand-new feature in the Howzat fantasy app called “Beat The Legends.” Sports fans and users of the app are highly excited as the feature was launched just before the start of the Indian T20 league.
For the uninitiated, online fantasy sports is a game in which users can create their fantasy sports teams consisting of real players. The teams are created for upcoming real-world sports matches and the fantasy teams score points based on the real-life performance of the players playing for those teams in real-world matches.
In “Beat The Legends,” the three cricket legends are challenging the fans to beat their fantasy cricket teams. Users will create their own fantasy cricket teams for live cricket matches and pitch them against the teams created by these legendary players for the same matches. Users who beat the legends will also be rewarded with handsome cash prizes.
The excitement to challenge cricket legends has been multiplied by the start of the Indian T20 league. Veteran fantasy cricket players as well as new players are excited at the prospect of playing with and beating cricket legends in Indian T20 league matches. Thousands of fans are signing up for the Howzat app daily to participate in the “Beat The Legends” contests based on Indian T20 league matches.
Howzat, provided by the Indian gaming giant Junglee Games, is trusted by over 7 million sports fans in India and has a great rating of 4.5 stars. It gives users a safe platform to create their fantasy teams for three different sports (cricket, football, kabaddi) and play with users from across the country. Howzat is known for using cutting-edge technology with advanced data analytics to provide meaningful innovations in the game.