HT Media Festival of Gifts 2024 is now live with Hindustan Times completing  100 years of building connections

As the festive spirit sweeps across the nation, HT Media is ready to elevate the celebrations with the biggest-ever edition of its iconic Festival of Gifts. From October 1, to October 31, the month-long extravaganza promises endless excitement, bringing together brands, readers, and consumers in an immersive experience like never before. As Hindustan Times marks its centenary as the "Voice of the Nation," this year's edition embodies its legacy of forging deep, meaningful connections that transcend generations, cultures, and borders.

Advertisment

Expanding horizons: Reaching 1 million participants across 19 cities

Festival of Gifts 2024 is more than just a festive campaign—it's a bold commitment to deepening ties with readers and brands nationwide. With a goal of engaging 1 million participants across 19 cities, this edition promises to make an even greater impact, driving both business and social connections that leave a lasting mark.

30 days of contests across print and digital platforms

Bringing together readers and brands through a 30-day contest series leading up to Diwali, spread across Hindustan Times, Hindustan, and Mint platforms, both in print and digital, FoG enables consumers to interact with brand ads by answering questions related to each campaign, driving brand awareness and boosting engagement.

Starting today, Print readers can seamlessly participate by scanning QR codes in print editions, while digital users can engage directly on HindustanTimes.com, LiveHindustan.com, and LiveMint.com.

Winners will be selected daily and celebrated both in HT offices and virtually, with brand leaders felicitating the winners across HT locations. Brands not only gain massive visibility through coverage featured across HT City, Hindustan, Mint, and HT’s social media platforms but also make long lasting memories with the readers.

A nationwide celebration: 19 cities join the festive spirit

With the initiative extending to 19 key cities including Delhi & NCR regions, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Dehradun, Haldwani, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Dhanbad, the contest will be featured across editions of HT City in Delhi NCR, Hindustan Times and Mint editions in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Hindustan editions. The digital platforms include HindustanTimes.com, LiveHindustan.com, and LiveMint.com, offering a broad digital reach for brands looking to capitalize on the festive spirit.

Executive director’s vision

Rajeev Beotra, executive director at HT Media, emphasises the unique scale and opportunity of this year's event: “As Hindustan Times celebrates 100 years, the Festival of Gifts 2024 is an extraordinary platform for brands to engage with consumers in a meaningful way. With more cities, more participants, and more giveaways than ever before, this edition elevates the bond between brands and consumers, making it the ideal way to commemorate Hindustan Times’ centennial milestone.”

Looking back and moving forward: Doubling the impact from 2023

In 2023, the festival captured the attention of 600,000 consumers and featured over 300 brands across 11 cities. This year, with nearly double the scale, Festival of Gifts 2024 presents even greater opportunities for engagement and visibility. For advertisers, it's a chance to build enduring connections with consumers—just as Hindustan Times has done for the last century.

Festival of Gifts 2024 is more than a celebration; it's a powerful platform for brands and consumers to come together, create memories, and build lasting relationships in the spirit of the festive season.