HT Media in 2024: Forging frontiers, shaping legacies, and heralding the future

In 2024, HT Media became a force that defined the narrative of an evolving nation. Celebrating its centenary as the Voice of the Nation, Hindustan Times delivered a year of monumental achievements, industry-defining initiatives, and timeless storytelling. This was not merely a year of milestones but a masterclass in innovation and resilience, reaffirming HT Media’s indomitable leadership in the media industry.

100 years strong: A legacy that inspires generations

This year marked 100 years of Hindustan Times; a milestone steeped in history yet brimming with future possibilities. From chronicling India’s independence struggle to shaping narratives in a digital-first era, Hindustan Times remains a symbol of fearless journalism and impactful storytelling.

As part of its centennial celebrations, Hindustan Times launched a Special Edition, a treasure trove of historical insights, iconic front pages, and reflections on India’s journey over the past century.

The legacy was brought to life through a breathtaking motion projection, transforming the iconic HT House in New Delhi into a luminous canvas, bringing India’s rich history to life in a breathtaking visual tribute that unfolded over 7 days starting 22nd September.

As a centerpiece of the centenary celebrations, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), renowned for its thought leadership and transformative dialogue, hosted its 22nd edition in 2024, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative stamp honoring 100 years of Hindustan Times. The Summit featured thought-provoking discussions led by leaders such as Dr. S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari and K.M. Birla.

A highlight of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was a stunning 3D exhibition chronicling 100 years of HT and India’s journey. Featuring rare archives like HT’s 1924 inaugural edition with Mahatma Gandhi, it resonated deeply with PM Modi, reflecting its profound historical significance.

Reaching every corner of the country

From print to digital, HT Media remained a beacon of trust, resonating with a diverse, multigenerational audience.

Hindustan Times reaffirmed its status as the capital’s most trusted morning companion by securing the title of Delhi’s #1 English daily, as certified by the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

Mint ascended to become India’s #2 business news platform, lauded for its incisive business analysis and financial news coverage.

LiveHindustan maintained its dominance as India’s #1 viewed Hindi news platform, captivating millions with its authenticity and reach.

On Election Day (June 4), the network recorded an awe-inspiring 36 million visits in a single day—a testament to its unparalleled reach and credibility.

Festival of Gifts 2024: The pinnacle of festive marketing

HT Media’s Festival of Gifts 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. Encompassing 19 cities, partnering with 950+ brands across 15 industries, and engaging 6 lakh+ participants, this campaign was a phenomenon. With 930 lucky winners and an array of mega giveaways, Festival of Gifts set a new benchmark for festive marketing. Brands found a trusted ally in HT Media, whose campaigns delivered not just visibility but tangible engagement and loyalty.

Reflections from the leadership: Pioneering the Media Renaissance

Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director and Revenue Head at HT Media Limited, reflects on HT Media’s performance and evolving trends in the industry. “The Financial year 2024-25 has been a remarkable year for both our Print and Digital businesses. While the first quarter’s highlight was General Elections planning and execution, Q2 was all about Festive planning and rollout, and the Q3 in its execution along with centenary celebration programs. Auto, Real Estate and Luxury categories have been consistent performers this year, Government spending picked momentum post elections, and more recently the BFSI category driven by IPO’s. Our integrated One HT sales team further consolidated its market outreach and coverage. We strengthened both our field as well as Category Insights and Solutions teams, to continue focusing on delivering tailored solutions. With an exciting calendar of HT Media events lined up for 2025, I believe we are well-positioned to support our clients in leveraging these opportunities and achieving their goals for 2025".

A vision for 2025: Boundless horizons await

Spanning a legacy of 100 years, Hindustan Times exemplified how legacy can be the cornerstone of innovation, propelling it toward an audacious future. As the curtains close on 2024, HT Media stands tall, emboldened by its triumphs and inspired by the journey ahead. The centenary was not an endpoint but a beginning, setting the stage for a future where innovation, impact, and inspiration converge.