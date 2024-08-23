Hyundai bats for creating a world accessible to people with disabilities with the ‘Samarth’ initiative  

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative aims to create a more inclusive and accessible world for people with disabilities through awareness, support, and accessibility improvements.
How often do we encounter a marketing campaign with the potential to bring about positive change in society? Samarth by Hyundai is one such initiative, aiming to create a more inclusive and accessible world for people with disabilities.
Launched in November 2023, the initiative began with a grand event attended by Union Ministers, State Ministers, Chief Ministers, and India’s top disability rights activists, initiating a crucial conversation about creating an inclusive, barrier-free environment for people with disabilities in India.
Through Samarth, Hyundai endeavours to drive change in the following ways:
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, the face of the initiative, was present at the launch event, emphasising the importance of awareness. Hyundai has collaborated with NDTV and other media networks to foster broader discussions, uniting disability rights advocates, government representatives, and other stakeholders to raise awareness and develop solutions.
Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai, has collaborated with NGOs such as GoSports Foundation and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. These collaborations aim to provide comprehensive support to Para Athletes and Blind Cricket in India. Hyundai has also pledged to distribute assistive devices to 684 people with disabilities across India over three years (2024-2026).
As part of this commitment, the first Samarth Blind Cricket Championship was held between India and Sri Lanka, with the Indian men’s Blind Cricket team winning 5-0. Additionally, 72 beneficiaries recently received custom-made assistive devices during the Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave in Bengaluru.
Hyundai is implementing changes within its own operations to support the initiative. As of March 31, 2024, 99% of Hyundai showroom across India are wheelchair accessible. The company also launched TurnPlus, a swivel seat mechanism designed as an accessory to assist passengers with special needs.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai Motor India is proud to spearhead the Samarth initiative, which reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to empower individuals with disabilities. At Hyundai Motor India we don’t just make cars; we believe in empowering society. To empower society, we undertake social initiatives under the pillars of Earth, Mobility, and Hope. These are aligned to Hyundai Motor Company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Samarth is a manifestation of this belief. Through Samarth, we aim to create a more inclusive society and ease the way of living for differently-abled individuals in India."
He adds, "Through strategic collaborations and innovative solutions, we are determined to unlock the potential of individuals with disabilities and pave the way for a more empathetic and inclusive society.”
Initiatives like Samarth have the potential to spark significant changes in society. More governments, corporations, and communities are encouraged to support and advance such causes.