Hyundai bats for creating a world accessible to people with disabilities with the ‘Samarth’ initiative  

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai Motor India is proud to spearhead the Samarth initiative, which reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to empower individuals with disabilities. At Hyundai Motor India we don’t just make cars; we believe in empowering society. To empower society, we undertake social initiatives under the pillars of Earth, Mobility, and Hope. These are aligned to Hyundai Motor Company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Samarth is a manifestation of this belief. Through Samarth, we aim to create a more inclusive society and ease the way of living for differently-abled individuals in India."