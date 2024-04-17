Hyundai earns spot in Asia Book of Records with India's first 4D billboard for the new CRETA

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The innovative billboard at the bustling DLF CyberHub in Gurugram, pulled in huge crowds to experience 'The new Hyundai CRETA' from January 25 to February 8, 2024.
Hyundai continues to redefine the landscape of automotive advertising and captivate audiences in an unprecedented manner. Renowned for its pioneering strides in smart mobility solutions and its status as a leading exporter in the country, the brand unveiled a groundbreaking 4D billboard experience.
Situated at the bustling DLF CyberHub in Gurugram, this immersive display showcased 'The new Hyundai CRETA' from January 25 to February 8, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the realm of out-of-home installations.
Mr. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, expressed his elation, stating, "We are proud to have curated a revolutionary out-of-home installation as part of our flagship SUV promotion. This immersive experience was to captivate audiences, showcasing the cutting-edge features, design and capabilities that set the new Hyundai CRETA apart in India’s automotive landscape."
The 4D out-of-home (4 DOOH) technology deployed in this endeavour treated enthusiasts to an unforgettable journey, leveraging a haptic platform to immerse users in a sensory world. The experience took the viewers through serene riverbeds, snow-clad valleys, and captivating forest camps, alongside the new Hyundai CRETA.
As spectators embarked on this epic adventure, they were enveloped in sensations that transcended the boundaries of traditional advertising, making it a truly unforgettable experience. This meticulously crafted experience was aimed at highlighting the strength and superiority of Hyundai's latest SUV offering, setting it apart as the ultimate choice in its segment.
What truly elevated this visual encounter to unprecedented heights was the specially curated 4D billboard, which seamlessly immersed customers in a symphony of sights and sounds. As spectators embarked on a one-minute ultimate drive, they were enveloped in a multisensory experience that not only showcased the product's dominance but also left an indelible impression on their minds.
Beyond a mere spectacle, Hyundai's foray into Outdoor Experiential Marketing is an affirmation of its commitment to engage with consumers on a deeper level and communicate the essence of its brand.
The 4D billboard at DLF CyberHub not only caught the attention of the public but also etched its place in the annals Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as the 'First ever 4D billboard.' This accolade underscores Hyundai's prowess in innovation and its ability to push the boundaries of conventional advertising strategies.
The success of the 4D billboard underscores Hyundai's unwavering dedication to innovation and its relentless pursuit of delivering immersive experiences that resonate with its audience on a deeper level.
As Hyundai continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of automotive advertising, one thing remains abundantly clear: the future of marketing is here, and it's as immersive and captivating as ever.