Hyundai India activates Mumbai’s iconic Worli Sea Link with ‘Deewane India Ka Deewana Humsafar’ ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

In India, cricket is not merely a sporting calendar event; it is a shared national rhythm that shapes collective anticipation and identity. As the country prepares to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, this emotion becomes a powerful cultural signal for brands seeking relevance at scale.

Drawing on three decades of presence in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited frames this moment through its campaign platform #DeewaneIndiaKaDeewanaHumsafar, positioning itself alongside India’s enduring devotion to the game.

When anticipation for a global sporting event begins to build, brands look for scale, relevance and immediacy. Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor India Limited chose to deliver all three by turning Mumbai’s Worli Sea Link into a live canvas for its global cricket partnership.

The large-format projection highlighted Hyundai’s association with the International Cricket Council, highlighting the brand’s positioning as an ICC Global Premier Partner. Executed at one of Mumbai’s most visible landmarks, the activation aimed to place the tournament countdown directly into the public eye.

Hyundai’s Worli Sea Link projection formed part of its efforts to connect with cricket audiences beyond traditional matchday environments. The installation reflected the brand’s focus on using culturally significant touchpoints to build relevance during major sporting moments.

Speaking on the initiative, Virat Khullar, Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. By illuminating the Worli Sea Link, one of our country’s most iconic landmarks, we wanted to create a powerful and memorable moment that captures the excitement building around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This projection reflects Hyundai’s commitment to being present wherever our customers’ passions lie and to celebrating the spirit of the game with fans across the country. As the cricketing world turns its attention to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai continues to drive excitement beyond the stadiums, bringing the game closer to fans through iconic brand experiences.”

The activation sits within Hyundai Motor Company’s multi-year global Premier partnership with the ICC, which runs from 2026 to 2027. Through this association, Hyundai aims to celebrate cricket as a shared emotion that unites millions across geographies, cultures and generations. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 7, 2026, across India and Sri Lanka.