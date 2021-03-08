Hyundai India’s #BrakeOnStereotypes campaign busts misconceptions around women drivers

India is a nation of various stereotypes, one similar stereotype is about women drivers. Often considered a topic of humour, this has been something which has been in existence ever since we can remember. While there are several such stereotypes that have broken the shackles of general belief, the idea of women driving automobiles is still in course of breaking free. Even today when women are seen driving, there is a set of judgemental eyes that still berate them. It is still very shocking to understand that while we live in a generation where the fight for gender equality is stronger than ever, this issue still remains unsolved.