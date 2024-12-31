Hyundai launches campaign for promoting Hyundai Service & Hyundai Genuine Parts, ‘Aisi Care Nowhere’

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since its inception, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Aisi Care Nowhere’, featuring Paresh Pahuja, for creating awareness about Hyundai Service and Hyundai Genuine Parts by Mobis. This campaign reflects 28 years of Hyundai's trust and commitment towards providing unparalleled service to its customers.

Advertisment

This is Hyundai India’s second service-related campaign. The first campaign was launched in 2021. Service plays a key role in the automotive industry, with customers weighing their options based not just on the car and what it has to offer, but also on the after-sales service.

Using the colloquial phrase Aisi Care Nowhere as the tagline for this integrated-campaign, it highlights the warm relationship that Hyundai aims to cultivate with its customers through their after-sales services.

The campaign portrays the different aspects of service that come under the umbrella of Hyundai Service, such as Genuine Parts by Mobis, Shield of Trust, Vehicle Health Report, Mobile Service Van, Pickup and Drop Facility and Prior Care, further cementing the idea that no matter wherever the customers are, Hyundai Service will always be there to take care of them.

The main film, launched across Hyundai India’s social media platforms, opens with a shot of Paresh Pahuja, who is at a military base, receiving a call from his wife, who is worried that their daughter’s friends will not be able to show up to her birthday party, as it is raining heavily. Paresh, who is the army major, then calls up the Hyundai Service executive, who is bringing back his car after servicing, and asks him for a favour. This film shows how the Hyundai Service executive is going the extra mile to bring home not just the car, but also the major’s daughter’s friends. This is synonymous with Hyundai Service.

The second film highlights the Pickup and Drop Facility through a quirky TVC. It shows the advantage of opting for Hyundai Service because the customer’s Hyundai car can be picked up from anywhere, serviced and dropped at any location.

The next film features the Mobile Service Van. This feature is shown through a funny father-son banter where we see the son is taunting his father. The son thinks his father has to travel all the way to the city to get his car serviced. But his father has the last laugh when he tells his son that Hyundai Service has Mobile Service Van that will travel even to a rural and even remote location so that the Hyundai car can get serviced.

Shield of Trust feature is highlighted through a humorous film, in which a man is holding a wooden shield and trying to protect himself from his wife’s anger, when the Hyundai Service executive comes to his place with their car which is covered by Shield of Trust. Hyundai Service’s Shield of Trust covers wear and tear for a host of parts. Customers have the flexibility to choose from 5 distinctive Shield of Trust package options, with coverage of up to 5 years.



Vehicle Health Report is depicted through a funny conversation between a father and his son. In this TVC the son tells his father that he is talking about his Hyundai car’s vehicle health report, and he has received it on his email. The Vehicle Health Report is available for Hyundai’s Bluelink enabled cars and it keeps the customers updated about their car’s performance and maintenance needs.

Hyundai Genuine Parts by Mobis allows for replacement, customisation and enhancement of your car, with genuine Hyundai parts and accessories by Mobis. This is depicted through the film, in which using other spare parts that are not from Mobis, can disrupt your journey and cause harm than help.

Prior Care is Hyundai’s preventive car maintenance service where Hyundai Service’s Prior Care team alerts the owner if they detect any irregularity that customer’s Bluelink enabled car might have. This is done so that the customer doesn’t have to face any inconvenience. This feature is depicted through a quirky film that shows two friends while they are going for a drive, and the owner of the car gets a call from Hyundai’s Prior Care executive who informs him about the problem that the Prior Care team has identified.

Hyundai India hopes that this campaign will resonate with their customers, who have experienced their superb after-sale services, and know that they can rely on Hyundai Service across a wide network of 1,597 service centres across India.