Hyundai Motor India Limited drives inclusivity with ‘Samarth’ at Purple Jallosh 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), under its ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, took center stage at Purple Jallosh 2025—a vibrant three-day festival celebrating inclusivity and empowerment for persons with disabilities. Held at the Auto Cluster in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Purple Jallosh 2025 featured over 60 exhibitors, including Hyundai Motor India Limited, to highlight accessibility solutions, talents, and innovations.

Launched in November 2023, 'Samarth by Hyundai’ aims to foster a more inclusive society by addressing the mobility needs of persons with disabilities. Hyundai Motor India Limited’s participation in Purple Jallosh was a natural extension of this initiative, reflecting its philosophy of "Progress for Humanity."

A platform for inclusivity and innovation

Purple Jallosh 2025 was a showcase of creativity, talent, and resilience from the differently abled community. It brought together thousands of participants, including persons with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and organisations dedicated to accessibility and equality.

Key dignitaries who graced the event included Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, and Shri Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, among others.

Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor, Maharashtra at the Hyundai Pavillion

The event featured a range of activities celebrating inclusivity and empowerment. Cultural performances, including dance, singing, and art showcases, highlighted the talents of the differently abled community. Workshops and exhibitions provided interactive sessions on assistive technology, skill development, and accessibility innovations, offering valuable insights into inclusive advancements. Panel discussions brought together experts and NGOs to explore strategies for creating more accessible environments. Adaptive sports encouraged physical well-being through recreational activities tailored for persons with disabilities. Additionally, a dedicated drum circle workshop allowed participants to engage in music in an inclusive and interactive setting.

Shri Ajit Pawar​, Deputy CM, Maharashtra

Hyundai Motor India Limited showcasing assistive technology at Purple Jallosh

As a key partner of Purple Jallosh 2025, Hyundai Motor India Limited, through its 'Samarth by Hyundai' initiative, reinforced its commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible society. This collaboration aligned seamlessly with Hyundai Motor India Limited’s philosophy of "Progress for Humanity," ensuring that mobility is not just about transportation but about enabling opportunities for everyone, including persons with disabilities. By supporting India’s largest inclusivity festival, Hyundai Motor India Limited strengthened its role in advocating for equal access and empowering differently abled individuals through innovative mobility solutions.

Shri Rajesh Agarwal​, Secretary, Department of Empowerment (PwD) & Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Govt. of India)

At the festival, Hyundai Motor India Limited showcased one of its assistive car accessories, Turn Plus (Swivel Seat) technology, designed for passengers with mobility challenges. The exhibit served as an interactive space where visitors could experience the assistive technology firsthand and see how thoughtful vehicle modifications can transform daily transportation for persons with disabilities.

In addition to the accessory display, Hyundai Motor India Limited motivated visitors to pledge for inclusivity to help make India inclusive & accessible with the Samarth Pledge Wall. This engagement underscored the need for awareness and collective effort needed to remove mobility barriers for persons with disabilities.

Celebrating talent and diversity

Purple Jallosh 2025 witnessed a daily footfall of over 12,000, totalling 40,000+ attendees over three days. The event brought together persons with disabilities, caregivers, and accessibility advocates, celebrating inclusivity through music and dance performances, craft stalls, and adaptive sports activities.

The three-day fest featured a diverse lineup of events, including a dynamic drumming session, dance performances by kids, various educational and cultural programs, and a convention of new poets with disabilities. A special fashion show showcased specially designed costumes for the differently abled, promoting accessibility in fashion.

Among the performances were a musical stage performance by kids from Divyang Bharat Foundation, and a Ganesh Vandane dance by hearing-impaired Bharatanatyam artiste Prerana Sahane. The festival also hosted Miracle on Wheels, a groundbreaking wheelchair dance group that broke barriers and inspired audiences with their electrifying performances.

Additionally, fifty teams from across India participated in Purple Solvathon 2025, a unique flagship initiative under the Purple Jallosh program, where young innovators came together to design real-world solutions for accessibility and inclusion for PwDs.

Workshops on assistive technology, skill development, and accessibility innovations further enriched the event, offering insights into the latest advancements in mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor India Limited’s active presence highlighted its mission to empower individuals and create an inclusive environment.

Other exhibitors at Purple Jallosh included Enablemart Torchit, Deeptstambh Foundation, Evolution Healthcare, and many more, showcasing a collaborative effort to drive inclusion and accessibility across industries.