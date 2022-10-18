ICICI Bank Credit Card Charges Increase: Here's What You Need To Know

Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Pay Rent with a Credit Card

● Dipping Credit Score

Should that rent payment lead to you being unable to pay the credit card bill that follows, a negative impact is created on your credit score. Endangering your credit score could risk your potential to apply for secured loans in the future. Subsequently, the interest rates imposed on your payments and repayments will increase significantly.

● Credit Utilisation Ratio

Larger expenses like paying the rent could reflect majorly on your credit utilisation ratio. The higher your credit utilisation ratio is, the lower your credit score could drop. Rent transactions push the limits of this ratio and should your utilisation ratio surge beyond 30%, your credit score could be severely bruised as a result.

● Higher Interest Rates

Credit card bills can seem hauntingly high due to the sky-high interest rates attached to them. Making larger transactions could result in even larger amounts to be paid by you through a credit card bill and failing to pay the bills on time could contribute to the increase of the interest rate itself.

● Credit Card Maxing-out

Maxing-out your ICICI credit card refers to exhausting the credit limits of your card which puts a sudden halt on the usage of your credit card. You can no longer use your ICICI credit card to make payments should it max-out. Constantly utilising your credit card to pay rent could lead to maxing-out this particular financial instrument, furthermore affecting your credit score and credit card payments.