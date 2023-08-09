iCubesWire launches India influencer conclave with Chetan Bhagat & Mandira Bedi as keynote speakers

The conclave will be a mix of ideas, knowledge, and opportunities, bringing together key players in the influencer marketing industry to connect, network, and share their experiences. The line-up includes keynote sessions from preeminent celebrities like Chetan Bhagat and Mandira Bedi, who have successfully leveraged digital platforms to build a wide-reaching impact. The conclave will also feature several social media influencers like RJ Kisna, NitibhaKaul, Ankita Sahigal, and Trakin Tech, along with 50 others.