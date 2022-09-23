IDFC FIRST Bank and Mirchi Join Hands to Celebrate the Teachers that Always Put You First in a Gratitude Campaign like no other!

The final phase of the campaign was held on Teacher’s Day, September 5, when sound bytes from the conversations between the student-teacher pair and the RJs were played during a special segment of the morning show and videos of the entire campaign conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad were uploaded to social media. Testimonial promos of students thanking their teachers for inspiring them as well as thanking IDFC FIRST Bank for the opportunity to share their message were aired on Mirchi radio stations while RJs talked about the impactful campaign and reminisced stories of their own teachers during the show. The campaign concluded with a grand video, showcasing the Teacher’s Day celebrations across the five cities, and was uploaded on Mirchi’s National page, to spread the message of cherishing and celebrating the teachers that put Always Put You First.