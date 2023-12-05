Impact Communications curated ITC Aashirvaad Maatrashakti Campaign in Kolkata during Durga Puja

Impact Communications crafted the campaign titled ‘Aashirvaad Maatrashakti - Onek roop, onek energy’, introducing a groundbreaking concept - The Energy Tiles. For the first time in India, these tiles converted energy into tangible energy, which was then stored in batteries.
Aashirvaad Atta, India's leading atta brand, embarked on an innovative campaign tailored specifically for Kolkata during the festive occasion of Durga Puja. Aligned with their overarching communication theme, "Eta Amaar Maa" ("She is My Mother"), the campaign aimed to portray mothers as embodiments of Maa Durga, adeptly juggling multiple tasks, with Aashirvaad Atta being their ultimate source of energy.
Impact Communications, the creative force behind the campaign, conceptualised and executed a groundbreaking initiative titled "Aashirvaad Maatrashakti - Onek roop, onek energy," introducing an unprecedented concept – The Energy Tiles. These tiles were designed to convert kinetic energy generated through dance into tangible energy, which was then stored in batteries. The focal point of the campaign was the Aashirvaad Maatrashakti stall at Bagh Bazaar Pandal, where mothers were invited to participate in the traditional Dhanuchi dance on these unique tiles, symbolising the joy and energy associated with the festive season.
To maximise energy collection, the innovative tiles were strategically placed at the entrance of the pandal, turning every footstep into a meaningful contribution. The energy stored in the batteries was not just a symbolic gesture but a catalyst for positive change. It was harnessed to provide electricity to Malekhaghumti village, addressing the longstanding issue of electricity scarcity. The village, traditionally limited to daylight activities, now experienced illuminated Durga Puja nights, infusing vibrancy into the celebration.
In a commitment to sustainability, solar panels were installed, and rechargeable bulbs were distributed to every house in Malekhaghumti village. This transformative initiative not only combined cultural traditions with cutting-edge innovation but also extended the joyous celebration of Durga Puja beyond the confines of Bagh Bazaar. The campaign served as a beacon of hope and progress, showcasing how a corporate initiative could have a profound impact on the lives of those in need.
The Aashirvaad Maatrashakti campaign witnessed overwhelming participation, with over 50,000 individuals engaged in the 6-day festivities at the Aashirvaad Stall. Mothers, in particular, enjoyed interactive games at the Aashirvaad zone, fostering a sense of community and celebration. One of the highlights of the campaign was the incorporation of an AI video booth, allowing mothers to transform into Dashabhuja Maa Durga. The captured videos were shared on various social media platforms, creating a virtual community that transcended geographical boundaries.
This unique feature not only added a modern twist to the celebration but also enabled people worldwide to participate in the festivities. The AI video booth became a powerful tool for cultural exchange, as individuals from diverse backgrounds created their videos, sharing in the joy and spirit of Durga Puja. The campaign, therefore, became more than a localised event; it evolved into a global celebration, showcasing the richness of Indian culture and the innovative spirit of Aashirvaad Atta.
In conclusion, the Aashirvaad Matrashakti campaign seamlessly blended cultural traditions with cutting-edge innovation, exemplifying a harmonious celebration of Durga Puja. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the festival, it became a catalyst for positive change, bringing light to a village in need and fostering a global community united by the spirit of celebration and inclusivity. Aashirvaad Atta not only reinforced its position as a market leader but also demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. As the campaign concluded, its impact resonated far beyond Bagh Bazaar, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and lives of those touched by the Aashirvaad Maatrashakti initiative.