Impact Triumphs at FLAME Awards 2024!

Impact Communications shatters records with historic 43 wins at FLAME Awards Asia 2024
In an unprecedented triumph, Impact Communications has set a new benchmark by clinching 43 awards at the illustrious FLAME Awards 2024, the highest tally ever achieved by any agency in the event’s history. This remarkable feat underscores the organisation’s relentless dedication to creativity, innovation, and excellence in crafting impactful marketing campaigns.
The highlight of the evening was the Aashirvaad Maatrishakti - Durga Puja campaign, which earned a phenomenal 5 Gold Awards. This pioneering initiative introduced Energy Tiles to India, converting the dance energy of mothers into electricity to light up homes in electricity-deficit villages, bringing the festive spirit of Durga Puja to previously darkened areas.
Other standout campaigns contributing to this historic victory include Aashirvaad Odisha Anubhuti, Perfetti Samriddhi, Sunfeast Marie Light Bali Yatra, Nutrition Express, Gulf Ke Saath ‘Overheating Gull’, 12 Ka Naara, Ab Feel Karega India, Navratna Rahat Pannel, Tata Tea Utkala Ki Kala, Yippee Market Champions, Yippee Better World, and many more.
“We are incredibly proud of our team at Impact Communications. Achieving the biggest win ever at the FLAME Awards is a testament to our innovative spirit and dedication. We couldn’t be more thrilled!” said Sanjay Kaul, group CEO of Impact Communications. “Winning these awards reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients. This recognition not only highlights our expertise in rural marketing but also our ability to connect with and influence the diverse consumer base across India.”
With 25 years of experience, Impact Communications is a leading marketing agency specialising in Go-to-Market strategies for emerging markets. Their services include outreach, activation, and retail solutions that connect brands with aspiring consumers across India. The agency collaborates with top brands in FMCG, Auto & Lubes, Agri-Products, Finance, Durables, Telecommunications, and more.
Instituted in 2006, the FLAME Awards recognise the best rural marketing and communication projects in India and Asia. Flame Awards Asia is the most coveted and exclusive award for the marketing industry, with over 200 corporates, media, PSUs, and agencies competing for top honors.