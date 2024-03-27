Impulse Digital Pvt. Ltd. wins social media mandate for Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries Limited - Pulp & Fibre

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This strategic partnership will leverage Impulse Digital's expertise in social media management with innovative marketing strategies.
Impulse Digital wins the social media mandate for Aditya Birla Group's VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) business, Grasim Industries Ltd- Pulp & Fibre, following a multi-agency pitch.
The agency will focus on crafting compelling narratives across innovative products that resonate with Pulp & Fibre's commitment to sustainable practices within the MMCF (Man-made Cellulosic Fibre) industry.