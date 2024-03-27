By afaqs! partner content
Marketing Initiative

Impulse Digital Pvt. Ltd. wins social media mandate for Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries Limited - Pulp & Fibre

This strategic partnership will leverage Impulse Digital's expertise in social media management with innovative marketing strategies.

Impulse Digital wins the social media mandate for Aditya Birla Group's VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) business, Grasim Industries Ltd- Pulp & Fibre, following a multi-agency pitch.

This strategic partnership will leverage Impulse Digital's expertise in social media management with innovative marketing strategies. The ultimate objective being improved brand presence, employer branding and increased engagement across key platforms.

The agency will focus on crafting compelling narratives across innovative products that resonate with Pulp & Fibre's commitment to sustainable practices within the MMCF (Man-made Cellulosic Fibre) industry.

“This marks a significant milestone for us as a digital marketing agency, as we are now associated with a brand that is committed to sustainable innovation," said Adwait Joshi, director of Impulse Digital. “This is not just a collaboration but a partnership that will create synergies.”

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Aditya Birla GroupGrasim Industries Ltd.,Impulse Digital