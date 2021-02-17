Imtiaz Ali’s heart-warming short film shot on the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will bring out the hidden video creator in you

The film was shot solely on OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G – the next generation videography phone for the everyday video creator delivering an unmatched cinematic experience.
Expectations from a mobile phone have changed, especially in the era of videography. Short form video content is all the rage right now, with aspiring creators pulling out all stops to showcase their stories across different mediums. One brand which has been loyal to these evolving consumer requirements is OPPO, as it harnesses its tech prowess to create innovations that support smartphone videography like never before. With the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, OPPO has proved yet again, that it can bring path breaking technologies to address consumer pain points and inspire them to live the infinite possibilities.
In its latest collaboration with the ace director Imtiaz Ali, OPPO delivered a heart-warming short film called ‘Eyes for You’. The film reflects an emotional story backed by the power of dreams and the inspiration to fulfil them. What’s noteworthy is that the entire film has been shot on OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Just like his movies, the director delivers a powerful story with almost magical picturesque shots via the high-tech video centric technology of the smartphone and inspires new-age videographers to become the creators and directors of their life’s special stories. Imtiaz Ali‘s experience of shooting a film on a phone was entirely new and exciting. He was able to create the stunning short film easily, thanks to the videography marvel Reno5 Pro 5G that he had as his companion.
Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said: “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry-first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.
He further added, “The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great example of infinite passion with its exemplary features, stellar design, and exceptional videography capabilities. It truly helped me bring the characters I envisioned - to life. My advice to all new-age video creators is to stay fearless and never shy away from becoming the director of your own life’s story. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can explore the limitless possibilities around you and Live The Infinite.” OPPO is constantly evolving and coming up with interesting technologies that add value to consumer experience. The key reason behind Imtiaz’s collaboration with OPPO was that the brand envisioned something completely unique in the videography domain, which is reflective of the kind of work the filmmaker does himself. What impressed the director the most about working with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G was the ease with which he could use it. The unique the AI Highlight Video feature, helped him and his team capture some brilliant shots, irrespective of the lighting conditions around them.
Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said- “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of - ‘Eyes For You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”
Although OPPO has always been at the forefront of pathbreaking videography technology, OPPO reno5 Pro 5G is by far one of the best professional video cameras. As mentioned by Imtiaz himself, the device enables exceptional video quality by automatically applying tailored algorithms based on the detected light conditions in low light and backlit conditions with the AI Highlight Video feature. So, if you are planning to take a video of your walk in the park in the harsh afternoon light, the AI Highlight Video will enable the Live HDR Mode to ensure that your subject’s features come out clearly, and the details are vivid, even if the background is too bright. The same feature comes into play when you are shooting in the night amidst dimly-lit surroundings. This time the AI Highlight Video enables the Ultra Night Mode so that you can capture picturesque scenarios like the perfect sunset from your balcony or the special moments at your best friend’s birthday party or nightscapes of your favourite city – with just a tab on your perfect video companion OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.
To help creators capture both sides of the story, the Reno5 Pro 5G also has the Dual-view Video feature, which lets you simultaneously record videos from the front and rear cameras. We can see that Imtiaz Ali has also made use of this feature in the short film to capture the emotions of the characters simultaneously.
Another super-cool feature is the AI Color Portrait, which ensures that colour remains on your subject as they move through black-and-white scenery. For those looking to add slo-mo effects to their movies or videos, the 960fps slo-mo video feature comes to the rescue. All in all, the Reno5 Pro 5G gives you all the tools to make you the next-gen video creator.
Through this film and the collaboration, OPPO and Imtiaz will inspire new age video creators to use the Reno5 Pro 5G and push the boundaries of their creativity, capture their precious moments and treasure them from a lifetime The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has not only taken the Reno series of devices into a league of its own but has also evoked a whole generation of aspiring moviemakers and video creators to chase after what they believe in, and bring to life their stories on screen with perfection.
It is the perfect smartphone for a budding videographer, covering all the videography needs and delivering better, brighter, clearer results across all light conditions. So, go and get home this year’s best video companion, today. Priced at INR 35990, the device is available on Flipkart, across mainline retailers and offline stores.