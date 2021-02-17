Imtiaz Ali’s heart-warming short film shot on the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will bring out the hidden video creator in you

Although OPPO has always been at the forefront of pathbreaking videography technology, OPPO reno5 Pro 5G is by far one of the best professional video cameras. As mentioned by Imtiaz himself, the device enables exceptional video quality by automatically applying tailored algorithms based on the detected light conditions in low light and backlit conditions with the AI Highlight Video feature. So, if you are planning to take a video of your walk in the park in the harsh afternoon light, the AI Highlight Video will enable the Live HDR Mode to ensure that your subject’s features come out clearly, and the details are vivid, even if the background is too bright. The same feature comes into play when you are shooting in the night amidst dimly-lit surroundings. This time the AI Highlight Video enables the Ultra Night Mode so that you can capture picturesque scenarios like the perfect sunset from your balcony or the special moments at your best friend’s birthday party or nightscapes of your favourite city – with just a tab on your perfect video companion OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.