India Gate Basmati debuts new avatar for the modern consumer

KRBL Limited, a global leader in the food industry and parent to the World’s No.1 India Gate Basmati Rice, has launched a redesigned packaging that is aimed at improving consumer engagement and transparency. The updated packaging, introduced as part of a broader strategic initiative, features detailed product information, consumer-forward illustrations, and interactive elements such as QR codes.

Advertisment

Addressing consumer needs

The redesign follows extensive research into consumer behaviour, which highlighted challenges such as lack of detailed product knowledge and price-driven purchasing decisions. To address these concerns, KRBL collaborated with brand consultancy Landor to create packaging that simplifies choices and strengthens consumer trust.

The new design segments the portfolio based on distinct consumer mindsets, such as ‘The Perfectionist,’ ‘The Quality-Seeker,’ ‘The Taste Champion,’ and ‘The Smart Shopper’--ensuring a tailored experience for every consumer.

Grand unveiling and 360 degree marketing

The revamped packaging is just the beginning of a multi-phase campaign that was launched on 29th January 2025 at PVR Director’s Cut, Vasant Kunj; unveiling kicking off as a grand premiere at PVR Director’s Cut, marking a bold step in redefining consumer engagement in an otherwise low-engagement category.

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade and E-commerce at KRBL Limited, explained the strategic choice of a movie premiere for the launch, "Films are about storytelling, and we wanted to leverage that power to ensure maximum engagement. This high-impact ATL campaign was designed to dominate the conversation with a mix of creativity and innovation. From anamorphic displays at iconic landmarks to immersive AI-enabled robots in retail stores, every element was crafted to create a buzz that resonated across platforms and geographies."

"With 20% of the marketing budget driving this initiative, we reached new heights of visibility and engagement. We didn’t just unveil packaging; we redefined how brands engage with their audiences. By combining the glamour of Bollywood with cutting-edge activations, this campaign stands as a benchmark for scale, depth, and impactful storytelling in the industry."

The 360-degree marketing campaign supporting the launch spans digital, on-ground, influencer, and in-cinema activations. It includes anamorphic displays at key locations, AI-enabled robots in retail stores, and prominent hoardings On over 200 sites in 14 cities. Additionally, partnerships with quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and BlinkIT extend the campaign’s reach.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to introduce the new avatars, with the caption: "Toh devion aur sajjanon, India’s fav #CookingStar ka #NewAvatar is finally unveiled!"

Beyond Big B, top film critics and directors, including Karan Johar, Vignesh Shivan and Rajiv Masand along with an army of prominent influencers, amplified the campaign’s influence. Digital activations through BookMyShow, Meta, YouTube, and OTT platforms further enhanced engagement.

Mitika Malhotra, Head of Digital & Corporate Communications, India market, KRBL Limited, said, “In the digital age, reaching consumers where they live online is crucial, and this campaign does just that. By blending creative storytelling with data-driven insights, we were able to craft personalized experiences that resonate with each consumer. From targeted digital activations to leveraging social platforms for maximum impact, we’ve created a seamless journey that keeps the audience engaged and excited. This campaign isn't just about visibility—it's about creating meaningful connections that drive long-term brand loyalty and consumer trust."

The packaging refresh marks a milestone for KRBL, which pioneered the packaged basmati rice segment. With this initiative, the company continues to reinforce its leadership in the industry, blending tradition with modern consumer expectations.







