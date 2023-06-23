India Gate Basmati’s bold communication transcends biryani, unleashing the magic of Basmati Rice in South India!

The campaign's core message, "Tradition main ek naya rang khilta hai, jab usme India Gate Basmati milta hai", encourages consumers to explore the untapped potential of basmati rice in a wide range of dishes.
India Gate, the world's no.1 brand of basmati rice known for its exceptional quality, has collaborated with Creativeland Asia to unveil an extraordinary marketing campaign tailored for the South. This groundbreaking initiative aims to transform perceptions and utilization of basmati rice, going beyond its traditional association solely with biryani.
Kunal Sharma, head of marketing at KRBL, explains, "In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, basmati rice hasn't gained the same prominence as it has in the North. South India predominantly being a packaged basmati market with India Gate holding nearly 70% market share, holds a strong market position that provides us a solid foundation for expansion. While basmati rice carries a distinct appeal and modern imagery in the South, its consumption remains relatively low due to it’s usage limited largely to biryani. With this campaign, we aim to connect with a diverse audience and inspire them to experiment with basmati rice in their everyday cooking."
The campaign's core message, "Tradition main ek naya rang khilta hai, jab usme India Gate Basmati milta hai" (A new color blooms in tradition when you have India Gate Basmati), encourages consumers to explore the untapped potential of basmati rice in a wide range of dishes. From refreshing lemon and coconut rice to flavorful tamarind and tomato rice, India Gate is redefining the role of basmati rice in South Indian cuisine, aiming to expand the basmati category.
To ensure maximum reach and engagement, India Gate has released captivating advertisement campaign on TV in Tamil and Kannada, showcasing how traditional rice dishes can be elevated to new heights with basmati rice.
Furthermore, India Gate is leveraging the power of social media and influencer marketing through the #ExperimentsWithBasmati campaign. This exciting competition urges consumers to experiment with basmati rice and share their innovative culinary creations. Collaborating with influencers from diverse backgrounds, including nano, macro, and home chefs, India Gate aims to generate buzz and spread the campaign's message.
Stay tuned to India Gate's social media channels for updates and to witness the delightful creations shared by participants in the #ExperimentsWithBasmati competition. Get ready to embark on a flavorful journey and experience the magic of basmati rice like never before!