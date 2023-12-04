India Gate's #ExperimentsWithBasmati campaign effectively highlights the versatility of basmati rice in South Indian cuisine

Summary

The primary objective of the campaign was to showcase the versatility and diverse applications of Basmati rice through an elaborate media plan, which included digital activities, on-ground consumer activations, television commercials, user-generated recipes, and innovative cooking techniques.

India Gate aimed to highlight the potential of Basmati rice beyond biryani as a dish, capturing the attention of food enthusiasts and inspiring them to try new or traditional recipes themselves using India Gate Basmati Rice.