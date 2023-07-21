Indian company, SAMCO Securities launches the country’s first personalized insight driven feature to beat the market

The campaign, Andekha Sach is a light hearted take on the commonplace mistakes we make on a job. It is a skillful depiction of common mistakes that even the most experienced surgeons may make while being too involved in a job, drawing parallels from the life of stock market trader. The campaign is a recognition that we are all human and despite of years of experience, we tend to havecblind spots. It is only when someone points out our mistakes that we become aware of what can be done better in order to carry out a task smoothly. This campaign drives home the point of collaboration amongst peers and recognizing our shortcomings to maximize one’s potential.