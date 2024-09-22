IndianOil unites brand values with environmental advocacy this World Rhino Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IndianOil marked World Rhino Day on September 22, 2024 with an engaging campaign aimed at raising awareness about the conservation of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhino. In line with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, IndianOil launched a series of interactive activities across social media platforms to inspire public participation in wildlife conservation.
The campaign features the IndianOil Rhino, a brand mascot introduced back in 2021 to symbolise the strength, resilience, and uniqueness of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhino. Through this mascot, IndianOil highlights its dedication to both sustainability and the preservation of India’s rich wildlife heritage.
To maximise impact, the brand launched a range of interactive elements designed to engage users across social media platforms.
Quizzes and Riddles: Participants can test their knowledge about rhinos and conservation through fun quizzes and riddles. This interactive approach not only entertains but also educates users on the importance of protecting these endangered species.
Awareness Posts: Visually appealing posts share crucial information about the Great Indian One-Horned Rhino and IndianOil’s ongoing conservation efforts. These posts aim to inform the audience while reinforcing the brand’s role in sustainability. The brand also utilises hashtags related to rhino conservation and World Rhino Day to enhance the campaign's visibility.
Community Engagement: Building on its long-standing initiatives, IndianOil continues to adopt rhinos and conduct educational programmes in local communities. This year, the social media campaign invites users to join the conversation and actively participate in conservation efforts.
These activities are designed to educate the public about the importance of rhino conservation while encouraging engagement through fun and informative content. The social media initiative aims to foster a stronger emotional connection between the brand and its audience, all while promoting an important environmental cause.
IndianOil has long been involved in rhino conservation efforts, from adopting rhinos to running community education programmes that emphasise the importance of protecting endangered species. This year’s campaign builds on these efforts, using digital platforms to reach a wider audience and drive collective action.
World Rhino Day, celebrated globally, provides an opportunity for organisations like IndianOil to reinforce their environmental commitments. By using its platform to advocate for the protection of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhino, IndianOil continues to position itself as a responsible brand committed to ecological well-being.
With this initiative, IndianOil encourages the public to actively participate in the conservation of these majestic creatures and contribute to a broader effort to safeguard wildlife for future generations.