India’s first-of-its-kind brand anthem: Gresbond redefines construction storytelling with a rap shot inside its manufacturing plant

Gresbond by Kajaria, the premium tile adhesive brand from India’s most trusted tile manufacturer, has launched its first-ever brand anthem, Majboot Rishte, Majboot Bond. With this, the brand signals a clear creative shift in its communication strategy.

Earlier known for its humour-led digital campaign, Gresbond se lagaya hota to aisa nahi hota, the company now moves from wit-driven messaging to a more purpose-led narrative. The new anthem focuses on emotion, authenticity and long-term brand building rather than product demonstrations alone.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind brand film in the Indian construction industry, the video is shot inside a live tile adhesive manufacturing plant. It features a rapper performing amid real production environments, using rhythm and verse to convey themes of strength, precision and reliability. By placing music within an industrial setting, the campaign redefines a functional category through a more emotive lens.

Commenting on the launch, Kartik Kajaria, Head of Gresbond, says, “The reason we chose to shoot this film inside our manufacturing plant is simple — we believe in complete transparency. The plant is where real strength is created, and we want to showcase that strength. With world-class machinery, disciplined processes, and committed people, we are confident in the product we build. This film reflects our belief in honesty and authenticity—that strong bonds, whether in construction or in life, are built to last, and that trust is earned through verification. With this anthem, we wanted to move beyond conventional advertising and tell our story in a way that feels real, bold, and rooted in who we are.”

The anthem draws from Gresbond’s philosophy, “Built to bond, built to last.” It highlights the often-overlooked role tile adhesives play in shaping everyday spaces. Through rap-led storytelling and visuals from the factory floor, the film underscores both the technical process behind the product and the relationships it aims to support over time.

The campaign marks an evolution in Gresbond’s brand journey. While earlier communication focused on humour to highlight on-site mistakes and product reliability, the anthem adopts a more mature tone aimed at building deeper resonance among contractors, builders, architects and end consumers.

With this shift, Gresbond signals that even in a highly functional category such as tile adhesives, brand storytelling can move beyond utility and create a stronger emotional connection.

To learn more about the campaign, visit:

https://www.gresbondbykajaria.com/gresbond-anthem-majboot-rishte-majboot-bond