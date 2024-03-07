IndiGo unveils 'Girl Power' murals at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station to commemorate Women's Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The murals at Guru Dronacharya Metro, crafted by artist Anpu Varkey, reflect the aspirations of Indian women in aviation, symbolising equality and recognition.
IndiGo, India's leading airline, marked International Women's Day by revealing inspiring 'Girl Power' murals at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station in Gurugram.
Renowned artist Anpu Varkey, known for her contemporary street art, created the captivating murals celebrating the pivotal roles of women in the aviation industry and showcasing IndiGo's commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The murals, strategically located at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station, a transit hub for many IndiGo employees, depict women from the airline taking on challenges in the aviation world.
IndiGo takes pride in its progressive approach towards gender diversity, with an impressive 44% of its workforce being women. This includes one of the highest percentages of female pilots globally and an all-female cabin crew in India.
Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer at IndiGo, highlighted the company's commitment to women's empowerment. “Women have always been at the heart of all social change and innovation, through centuries of invention and development, and this continues to be true even within IndiGo.”
“The women at IndiGo are engineering and technical specialists while also being inspiring leaders at the workplace and are the reason why we proudly celebrate girl power every day of the year. IndiGo prides itself on championing Girl Power not just up in the air, but along every step of the way through a women-led development. The women of IndiGo don’t just lead the way; they pave it for a future that is female,” he adds.
The murals by Anpu Varkey not only serve as a visual celebration of women's capabilities but also reflect the aspirations of countless Indian women to explore the world and reach new heights.
Varkey stated, “The murals are a representation of what women can do, which is everything. IndiGo has always been a brand that celebrates women and the work they do. Being able to associate with that ideology, the murals are more than just art; it’s about the aspirations of so many Indian women across the country - to be able to see the world and touch the skies while having equal opportunities.”
As IndiGo continues to champion 'Girl Power' and celebrate women at the workplace, the murals at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station stand as a powerful symbol of the airline's commitment to creating an inclusive and equal future for all.