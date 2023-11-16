IndoAsian's #ECOUTSAV initiative illuminates Diwali with sustainable joy and collective action

Key Components of the ECO UTSAV initiative include:

· A Smart vending machine that encourages plastic waste recycling by dispensing sustainable Diwali decorations as rewards

· Daily clean-up drives and recycling efforts to maintain a clean and eco-friendly market environment

· Engaging local retailers and the public to actively participate in the plastic waste recycling campaign

· Daily documentation of the initiative's progress to be showcased across various social media platforms

· Repurposing the collected waste into a bench, serving as a sustainable addition to the market.