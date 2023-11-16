IndoAsian's #ECOUTSAV initiative illuminates Diwali with sustainable joy and collective action

Groundbreaking campaign spearheads eco-conscious celebrations, setting a new standard for festive sustainability.
IndoAsian, the esteemed subsidiary of the Legrand Group, has proudly unveiled its revolutionary “#ECO Utsav Initiative” in honor of the upcoming Diwali festivities. Designed to foster the genuine essence of the season, this ground-breaking campaign underscores the critical need for collective action to build a sustainable future. The initiative is set to kick off at the lively Kotla Mubarakpur market in Delhi and the bustling Mani Ram Bagia market in Kanpur, aiming to pioneer a shift towards sustainable and eco-conscious celebrations. IndoAsian's initiative not only embodies the true spirit of the festive season but also emphasizes the urgent need for collaborative efforts to preserve our planet.
Set to unfold amidst the festive fervor preceding Diwali, the ECO Utsav initiative is a comprehensive endeavor to promote awareness and action regarding plastic waste management. The campaign will feature a vibrant market setup adorned with sustainable decorations, an innovative vending machine incentivizing plastic waste disposal, and daily clean-up drives to ensure a pristine and environmentally friendly market atmosphere. Notably, the collected plastic waste will be repurposed into a bench, contributing to the sustainability of the market. To amplify the campaign's reach, IndoAsian has partnered with Big FM 92.7 to broadcast the initiative in both cities.
Mr. Sameer Saxena, director of marketing at IndoAsian, emphasized the brand's commitment to a greener future, stating, " As a conscious India brand, we believe that sustainable and responsible living is not just a choice, but a responsibility. IndoAsian's ECO UTSAV initiative embodies this commitment to a greener future and a brighter Diwali. By engaging local communities in the spirit of environmental stewardship, we hope to illuminate the path toward a more sustainable and eco-conscious celebration of this festival of lights. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering positive change and nurturing a future where sustainability is at the heart of our celebrations and actions."
Key Components of the ECO UTSAV initiative include:
· A Smart vending machine that encourages plastic waste recycling by dispensing sustainable Diwali decorations as rewards
· Daily clean-up drives and recycling efforts to maintain a clean and eco-friendly market environment
· Engaging local retailers and the public to actively participate in the plastic waste recycling campaign
· Daily documentation of the initiative's progress to be showcased across various social media platforms
· Repurposing the collected waste into a bench, serving as a sustainable addition to the market.
The ECO UTSAV initiative marks a significant stride towards fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility within local communities. IndoAsian remains steadfast in its commitment to driving positive change and creating a more eco-conscious future for all.