Infinix goes literal on their campaign ahead of The Zero Series Launch

Infinix India has started its Instagram grid from zero ahead of its Zero series launch in India.
Infinix Mobile, a brand that is carving its space among the big smartphone players in the industry gaining popularity among youth for its unique design and features is once again in the limelight. The Infinix Zero Ultra was unveiled in October in the global market and will launch on December 20, 2022, in the Indian market. This revelation comes from Indian online retailer Flipkart, which created a promo page on its website to tease the smartphone's India launch.
To build hype around the exclusive launch of the Zero series, Infinix has gone quirky on its social media handles, starting its Instagram grid from zero. The idea comes in to promote the Zero series with the message that we live in a world made out of great stories, but they all have one thing in common, they started out from zero. Likewise, Infinix's story starts from zero. https://knw.one/infinixig
With ZERO hesitation, ZERO time wasted, and ZERO boundaries, Infinix is ready to enter into the next chapter of existence, ready to redefine the smartphone experience all over again! One of the biggest highlights of the Infinix Zero Ultra is its charging speed. The smartphone supports India’s first 180W fast charging, and its 8C cell 4,500 mAh battery is advertised to go from flat to 100% in 12 minutes with the bundled GaN charger.
Infinix ZERO Ultra | Every Story Starts from ZERO | India's 1st 180W Charging | Launching 20th Dec
Another highlight of the Infinix Zero Ultra is the 200MP primary camera on the rear, which comes with OIS. It's joined by a 6.8" FullHD+ 120Hz CURVED AMOLED display, which has a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication.
And that is not all, rumour has it that with the Zero Ultra, Infinix is also set to launch another product, Zero 20, with World’s First 60 MP OIS Front Camera set up.
It will be interesting to see the pricing of the device in India, which going by Infinix’s past trend, will be revolutionary.