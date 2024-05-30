Innovation in Ad Tech with Ad Scholars

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In conversation with Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Ad Scholars, delving into digital advertising innovation and industry trends.
1. What inspired you to start the company and its founding journey?
My journey with Ad Scholars began from a deep-rooted passion for digital advertising sparked during my tenure at Google. Fascinated by the dynamism and innovation within the digital media sphere, I aspired to contribute to the ad tech landscape. Despite the comfort of a secure, well-compensated position, I embraced the challenge to innovate and make a significant impact in the media industry. The decision to venture out was driven by a desire for excitement and exploration. Today, with no regrets, I stand committed to building a formidable presence in the media industry, fueled by innovation and ambition.
In addition to my role at Ad Scholars, I also helm Adtech Today, a digital platform that has rapidly become a go-to resource for the industry. Adtech Today is growing, leveraging its potential to highlight the journeys of professionals through an engaging interview series. This platform is a one-stop destination for the latest updates in the ad tech world, offering global news, interviews, guest contributions, news videos, and much more. Through Adtech Today, we are dedicated to bringing the best insights and stories to our audience, fostering a deeper understanding and connection within the industry.
2. How have the products/services evolved over the years to meet changing market demands and technological advancements?
The digital media industry has undergone transformative changes over the past 15 years. Initially, the focus was on branding through publisher and network partnerships, leveraging roadblocks and sponsorship ads. The rise of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok ushered in a new era of innovative advertising. Recently, the focus has shifted towards gaming networks, mobile apps, CGI animations, and navigating the forthcoming cookie-less environment with advanced data solutions such as Data Clean Rooms and Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
3. What are your company's top three achievements you're most proud of?
First and foremost, our passionate and innovative team is Ad Scholars' greatest asset and achievement. Their creativity and dedication are the driving forces behind our success. Other notable accomplishments include our robust client relationships and strategic brand management, our creative studio's production of over 300 distinct creatives annually, and our effective performance campaigns. Additionally, achieving a 100% score as a Great Place to Work stands as a testament to our positive and productive work environment.
4. What's your vision for the company in the next 5-10 years and the key growth areas?
Looking ahead, Ad Scholars aims to pioneer innovative products that advance data targeting and creative solutions in the ad tech sector. Our ambition extends beyond revenue and global expansion; we prioritize client satisfaction, team development, and contributing positively to the media industry. Our vision encompasses establishing a global presence in key markets and fostering a culture of learning and growth within our team.
5. What exciting innovations or projects are currently in the pipeline, and how do they align with the future trends of our industry?
Ad Scholars is heavily invested in developing creative content, from Rich Media to CGI, to bolster our innovation hub. We are dedicated to supporting brands with cutting-edge products for both outdoor and digital realms, particularly in anticipation of a cookie-less future. Our focus on gaming, the metaverse, and AI-driven products aims to enhance brand visibility and align with industry trends, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of digital advertising innovation.