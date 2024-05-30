Innovation in Ad Tech with Ad Scholars

In addition to my role at Ad Scholars, I also helm Adtech Today, a digital platform that has rapidly become a go-to resource for the industry. Adtech Today is growing, leveraging its potential to highlight the journeys of professionals through an engaging interview series. This platform is a one-stop destination for the latest updates in the ad tech world, offering global news, interviews, guest contributions, news videos, and much more. Through Adtech Today, we are dedicated to bringing the best insights and stories to our audience, fostering a deeper understanding and connection within the industry.