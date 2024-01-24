IPL on TV: Fueling >3X growth in brand and business impact for advertisers across categories

The television association has been a driving force behind instant, measurable and exponential brand and business impact.
Over the years, the Indian summer has been regarded as a pivotal period for advertisers looking to grow their businesses. As per a study by Sync Media across more than 10 brands that advertised during IPL, 85%+ improvement in their business KPIs is led by the TV campaign. This story looks at how brands across a wide variety of categories leveraged IPL on Television both last season and through the years to achieve objectives across the sales funnel:
Smartphones
Leading Brand
Objective: To bolster digital sales for the brand’s flagship product.
Results: As per a study by Helium10, the prominent TV presence during IPL in 2023 drove up the digital sales funnel by over 2X over the course of the association, showcasing how IPL on Television is a powerful platform to enhance bottom funnel impact.
Digital BFSI
Online Payment
Objective: To achieve and sustain category leadership over an extended period.
Results: During its multi-year association with IPL on Television, the brand achieved the highest share of Daily Active Users among multiple active competitors – 43% in 2021, 44% in 2022 and 45% in 2023. The association helped the brand maintain its leadership position in a competitive market. (Source: DATA.AI)
Paints
Challenger Brand
Objective: To drive up key brand health metrics and establish a strong presence in the market.
Results: As per a brand study by Hansa Research, the brand leveraged IPL on television 3 years in a row and spent 70%+ GRPs on the association each season. In year 1, the association led to 1.4X uplift in Awareness, in year2, it drove 1.2X uplift in consideration and in the third year it delivered 1.5X uplift in Imagery Association. As per NPCI, the brand achieved a 2X higher business growth, exceeding the average growth rate in its category.
In the realm of Indian advertising, IPL on Television stands out as an unparalleled opportunity for brands to achieve brand and business KPIs. From established players to challengers, traditional players to digital first players, each association reinforces the enduring impact of televised sports content for brand success.