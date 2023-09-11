Is Health Insurance available only online?

In the era of digital transformation, technology has permeated every aspect of our lives, including the way we access essential services like health insurance. In India, a country characterised by its vast population and diverse geography, the availability of online health insurance has emerged as a convenient and effective way to bridge the gap between insurance providers and the uninsured masses. While traditional methods of purchasing insurance remain prevalent, the advent of online health insurance platforms has revolutionised the insurance sector, offering numerous benefits to both insurers and policyholders.

In India, while online methods of obtaining health insurance have gained popularity due to their convenience, there are still several offline methods available for individuals to secure health insurance coverage. These methods cater to those who may have limited access to the internet or prefer more traditional approaches.