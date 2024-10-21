JioCinema and Sports18 to exclusively broadcast South Africa vs India T20 Series: A Rematch of Champions

As cricket fans gear up for another epic showdown, JioCinema and Sports18 are bringing the highly anticipated South Africa vs India T20 series exclusively to screens from 8th to 15th November 2024. This action-packed 4-match T20I series will not only reignite the fierce rivalry between two top cricketing nations but will also serve as a callback to the T20 World Cup final that saw India crowned champions.

With India’s new-look T20 team stepping into the spotlight, the series promises to carry forward the legacy of India’s world champion status. This next generation of Indian cricketers is ready to prove their mettle, and the stakes are high as the team embarks on its journey to uphold the winning standards set at the World Cup. For Indian fans, this series is more than just a bilateral cricket competition; it’s a rematch that reminds us of the tension and exhilaration of the World Cup final.

JioCinema, a leader in digital sports streaming, is offering advertisers a premium platform to engage millions of viewers during the T20 series. With innovative ad formats, seamless integration across mobile and web, and precise audience targeting, JioCinema ensures that brands can amplify their messaging during peak cricket viewership.

The pressure to maintain the status of world champions, combined with the excitement of fresh talent stepping up, makes this a must-watch event for fans and a golden opportunity for advertisers across the 4 matches (8th, 10th, 13th & 15th Nov) along with JioCinema's introduction to new premium advertising offerings, providing access to two highly valuable audience segments for the first time. These include iOS users, who are individuals using Apple/iPhone devices, and a combined "iOS + 50k" group, consisting of people with phones valued at Rs 50,000 and above. Both of these premium cohorts are now available alongside the existing Connected TV (CTV) audience, giving advertisers a unique opportunity to reach the most affluent and sought-after viewers.

A Viacom18 spokesperson shared, "With India’s status as world champions and the fresh energy of the new T20 squad, this series will captivate audiences across the country. Our audience-first approach allows advertisers to craft high-impact campaigns that resonate with passionate cricket fans."

Partners and sponsors join the action

Some of the country’s top brands—Housing.com, Uber, and Motul Oil—have joined as associate sponsors for this electrifying series, leveraging the opportunity to connect with fans through JioCinema’s advanced advertising solutions.

Rahul Ralhan, vice president of marketing at Housing.com, commented, “This series is poised to attract immense attention, especially with the new T20 team taking charge. We are excited to be part of this series and to reach such a diverse and engaged audience through JioCinema.”

Preetam Goswami, director of marketing – India & South Asia, at Motul Oil said, “The intensity of a rematch with South Africa is bound to keep fans hooked, and we are proud to align our brand with this kind of high-energy content. Partnering with JioCinema provides us a unique chance to engage with audiences across the country.”

Ameya Velankar, head of marketing at Uber India, added, “Cricket is a major unifier in India, and the South Africa vs India series gives us the perfect platform to connect with millions. With JioCinema’s extensive audience targeting, we can engage cricket fans in a meaningful and impactful way.”

JioCinema and Sports18 will bring every ball, boundary, and breakthrough directly to viewers, ensuring an unforgettable experience for cricket lovers and an exceptional platform for brands to connect with their audience.