JSW Cement’s new TVC emphasizes building strong communities and a greener planet

With music by A. R. Rahman, the JSW Cement TVC urges viewers to start building on stronger tomorrow.
The days of our future are the result of how we act today. While understanding and appreciating the world that we live in, it is essential that we build towards the days to come. Effectively contributing towards a better future should always be the way ahead. Not many pay heed to this and that is specifically the problem that we face but as we stand at the crossroads, staring at several uncertainties of the future, it is time we began working for our future.
JSW Cement is among those few who believe in working towards a better future. Being a young dynamic brand, JSW Cement is paving its way to being a leader in the Indian construction industry. While they thrive on delivering superior quality products to customers, they simultaneously create a sense of awareness about sustainability. They care about empowering the community and are committed to driving a positive change with efforts in education, women's welfare, health, and sanitation which helps build a self-sustaining social fabric in and around their plant operations.
With their new TVC, JSW Cement clearly emphasizes their core values and their belief in building a stronger and sustainable future. The narrative of the TVC is inspired by a common man and his desire to build his dream home. This also throws light on how JSW Cements does not only ensure the construction of strong homes but also plays a significant part in building strong communities and a greener planet.
JSW Cement ensured that they leave no stones unturned in their intention of coming out with an off-the-hook commercial that has a memorable impact on the viewers. Crafted by the maestro himself, A. R. Rahman, the music composition adds a whole new level of energy to the TVC, which helps bring the whole idea to life. The rap in the TVC draws the focus of the viewers upon the essence of bonds that they share with their family, community, and nation.
With their vision strengthened with innovative and ultra-modern technology, JSW Cement is India’s leading manufacturer of eco-friendly 'Green Cement'. By having a strategic roadmap towards achieving best-in-class energy efficiency in production, this is their testament to progressive thinking, a virtue that is highly valued upon.
“In this age of sensitive environmental conditions, we are trying to portray the importance of using green products by showcasing the concept of friendship 'Yaariyaan' between JSW Cement, the home builder, environment, and infrastructure of our country. This has been brilliantly captured by legendary Oscar winner A. R. Rahman in the music composed and executed to perfection by Plotters Ink in these challenging times of the pandemic.”
“The film is an interwoven story of the dreams of a home builder and that of our nation. Both look out for trusted and strong partnerships to accomplish their dreams. Through the positioning of ‘Yaariyaan’, we look forward to making our brand more welcome and the preferred partner for construction. The beauty of this film is that it effortlessly helps us strengthen the core proposition of ‘The Leaders’ Choice’ as we truly believe a great leader is someone who builds and cherishes bonds while appreciating the roles of many others who help in making dreams come true.”
With a TVC which has been beautifully articulated by Plotters Ink during the tough times of the Pandemic. There is a special appreciation that the agency deserves for being able to fight against this pandemic and be able to effectively come out with a message that is much required in the most artistic way possible.
With boosting India's economic growth through an organic route, by contributing to key national projects like highways, ports, metro lines, and so on to strengthen the infrastructure being their core priority, JSW Cement with their sustainable technology operations and ‘Green Cement’ have become a brand to look up to and be inspired. As rightly said, JSW Cement, not only makes dreams come true but also promises a lifetime of strength.
Credits:-
Client: JSW Cement
Agency: Plotters Ink
Music: A. R. Rahman
Production: StoneAge Films