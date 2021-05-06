JSW Cement’s new TVC emphasizes building strong communities and a greener planet

“The film is an interwoven story of the dreams of a home builder and that of our nation. Both look out for trusted and strong partnerships to accomplish their dreams. Through the positioning of ‘Yaariyaan’, we look forward to making our brand more welcome and the preferred partner for construction. The beauty of this film is that it effortlessly helps us strengthen the core proposition of ‘The Leaders’ Choice’ as we truly believe a great leader is someone who builds and cherishes bonds while appreciating the roles of many others who help in making dreams come true.”